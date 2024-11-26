Residents in Adur have been given the opportunity to share ideas for the district’s future – but have been reminded that decision-makers are ‘limited’ in what they can do.

Residents of Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate can now have their say about ‘how the area should develop in the future’ – in a consultation, which takes the form of a survey.

Adur District Council has begun work on preparing the new Adur Local Plan – the public blueprint that will provide a ‘vision for the area’s growth, sustainability and success’ over the next 15 years.

“Unlike many other local authority areas, Adur is very limited in its development options because of its unique location between the sea and the South Downs,” a spokesperson for the council said.

Development along the River Adur in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

"The council is therefore asking for residents’ views on how to best balance regeneration and protecting the natural environment.”

Becky Allinson, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said ‘this is your chance to get involved early on’ and ‘make your voice heard’.

She added: “We’re committed to making Adur a place that works for everyone – where people can thrive while preserving our beautiful green spaces and coastline.

“Together, we can create a plan that reflects the aspirations of our communities and makes Adur an even better place to live, work, and visit.”

Views across Adur from Widewater Lagoon, Lancing. Photo: Adur District Council

The council said local plans are ‘at the heart of the national planning process’, and will set out what opportunities there are for development, and what the vision is for issues such as home-building, the economy, the environment and infrastructure.

“To ensure residents are involved from the first stage of the new local plan, the council has launched a consultation to gather early feedback on their views and priorities for future development over the coming years,” the spokesperson added.

"The consultation, which takes the form of a survey, is about understanding residents’ priorities and identifying the challenges facing the local plan area. At this stage the council is not including new policies or allocating any sites for development.

“The Local Plan is expected to be submitted to the Secretary of State for examination by December 2026, but resident feedback will shape it every step of the way. Once adopted, it will replace the active 2017 plan and serve as a cornerstone for planning decisions.”

Despite the 15-year timeframe, local plans are reviewed by councils every five years to ‘ensure they are up-to-date’ and ‘reflect the needs of the area and local residents’.

New local plans should be implemented ahead of the existing plan’s timeframe ending, the council said.

The consultation for Adur residents is now open until midnight on Sunday, January 5 and can be completed online by visiting: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/alp-key-issues-consultation/

Physical copies are also available at The Shoreham Centre, Shoreham Library, Lancing Library and Southwick Library during office opening hours.

To request a paper copy of the consultation and submit comments by post, email the council’s planning team via [email protected] or call the council’s contact centre on 01273 263000.