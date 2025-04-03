Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adur & Worthing Councils said its priorities ‘remain unchanged’ amid the news that its chief executive would be stepping down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’.

A statement from Jeremy Gardner, leader of Adur District Council, and Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, was sent to Sussex World on Thursday (April 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “On behalf of the councils, we want to express our sincere thanks to Catherine for her leadership and vision steering the organisations through a period of significant change and difficult financial challenges.

Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’. Photo: Dorset Council

“We wish Catherine every success in her new chapter. Interim arrangements will be put in place to ensure continuity and stability, and our priorities remain unchanged as we continue to serve our residents through the times ahead.”

Dorset Council also posted a statement, confirming that Dr Howe was ‘unanimously recommended’ by the cross-party staffing committee. This appointment is subject to final approval by full council on April 10.

A spokesperson added: “Catherine will take over from Sam Crowe who is interim chief executive, following the departure earlier this year of former chief executive, Matt Prosser, to join Wellington City Council in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dr Catherine Howe is a highly experienced local government leader with extensive expertise in managing complex organisational change, driving digital transformation, and promoting community-led initiatives.

“She is currently the chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, where she has successfully steered significant financial restructuring and ambitious climate and organisational design programmes.

"Catherine previously held senior roles at Cancer Research UK and Capita PLC, leading large multidisciplinary teams in innovative technological and organisational change projects.”

Dr Catherine Howe said: “I have been watching with great admiration the work which Dorset Council has done since it was created in 2019 and I feel both excited and very privileged to have the chance to be part of where we go next.

"With an ambitious Council Plan, and all the ingredients needed to deliver it, I can’t wait to get started.”

Catherine’s starting date at Dorset Council is ‘currently being agreed’.