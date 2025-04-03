Adur & Worthing Councils' chief executive to stand down in July
Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’.
A statement from Jeremy Gardner, leader of Adur District Council, and Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, was sent to Sussex World on Thursday (April 3).
It read: “On behalf of the councils, we want to express our sincere thanks to Catherine for her leadership and vision steering the organisations through a period of significant change and difficult financial challenges.
“We wish Catherine every success in her new chapter. Interim arrangements will be put in place to ensure continuity and stability, and our priorities remain unchanged as we continue to serve our residents through the times ahead.”
Dorset Council also posted a statement, confirming that Dr Howe was ‘unanimously recommended’ by the cross-party staffing committee. This appointment is subject to final approval by full council on April 10.
A spokesperson added: “Catherine will take over from Sam Crowe who is interim chief executive, following the departure earlier this year of former chief executive, Matt Prosser, to join Wellington City Council in New Zealand.
“Dr Catherine Howe is a highly experienced local government leader with extensive expertise in managing complex organisational change, driving digital transformation, and promoting community-led initiatives.
“She is currently the chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, where she has successfully steered significant financial restructuring and ambitious climate and organisational design programmes.
"Catherine previously held senior roles at Cancer Research UK and Capita PLC, leading large multidisciplinary teams in innovative technological and organisational change projects.”
Dr Catherine Howe said: “I have been watching with great admiration the work which Dorset Council has done since it was created in 2019 and I feel both excited and very privileged to have the chance to be part of where we go next.
"With an ambitious Council Plan, and all the ingredients needed to deliver it, I can’t wait to get started.”
Catherine’s starting date at Dorset Council is ‘currently being agreed’.
