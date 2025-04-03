Adur & Worthing Councils' chief executive to stand down in July

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Adur & Worthing Councils said its priorities ‘remain unchanged’ amid the news that its chief executive would be stepping down.

Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’.

A statement from Jeremy Gardner, leader of Adur District Council, and Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, was sent to Sussex World on Thursday (April 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “On behalf of the councils, we want to express our sincere thanks to Catherine for her leadership and vision steering the organisations through a period of significant change and difficult financial challenges.

Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’. Photo: Dorset CouncilCatherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’. Photo: Dorset Council
Catherine Howe will be leaving Adur & Worthing Councils in July to take up a new role as chief executive of Dorset Council – subject to the latter council’s ‘full approval’. Photo: Dorset Council

“We wish Catherine every success in her new chapter. Interim arrangements will be put in place to ensure continuity and stability, and our priorities remain unchanged as we continue to serve our residents through the times ahead.”

Dorset Council also posted a statement, confirming that Dr Howe was ‘unanimously recommended’ by the cross-party staffing committee. This appointment is subject to final approval by full council on April 10.

A spokesperson added: “Catherine will take over from Sam Crowe who is interim chief executive, following the departure earlier this year of former chief executive, Matt Prosser, to join Wellington City Council in New Zealand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Dr Catherine Howe is a highly experienced local government leader with extensive expertise in managing complex organisational change, driving digital transformation, and promoting community-led initiatives.

“She is currently the chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, where she has successfully steered significant financial restructuring and ambitious climate and organisational design programmes.

"Catherine previously held senior roles at Cancer Research UK and Capita PLC, leading large multidisciplinary teams in innovative technological and organisational change projects.”

Dr Catherine Howe said: “I have been watching with great admiration the work which Dorset Council has done since it was created in 2019 and I feel both excited and very privileged to have the chance to be part of where we go next.

"With an ambitious Council Plan, and all the ingredients needed to deliver it, I can’t wait to get started.”

Catherine’s starting date at Dorset Council is ‘currently being agreed’.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice