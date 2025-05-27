An interim chief executive for Adur and Worthing Councils has officially been appointed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have chosen Paul Brewer as the temporary replacement for the councils’ current chief executive, Dr Catherine Howe – who announced she will be leaving in July to take on the equivalent role at Dorset Council.

"Mr Brewer, the councils’ director of sustainability and resources, will step up to the post of interim chief executive and head of paid service from July 12,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has more than 20 years of experience in local government and has served as a director of the councils since 2014."

Paul Brewer, the councils’ director of sustainability and resources, will step up to the post of interim chief executive and head of paid service from July 12. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

The appointment was confirmed at the Adur District Council annual meeting on Thursday night (May 22) and was also agreed at the Worthing Borough Council annual meeting earlier last week.

The councils said the process for recruiting a successor to Dr Howe is ‘currently being finalised’, The councils are legally required to appoint an interim chief executive and head of paid service to carry out the duties of those roles following her departure until a permanent replacement is in place.

On his new role, Mr Brewer said: “I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity to lead our councils during a really important period. Our staff work tirelessly to deliver services to local residents every day, and I'm really looking forward to working with them to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead over the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our administrations are both strongly committed to working with our communities and local businesses, and I believe this will be the key to delivering the right outcomes for our places in this period of major transition for local government."

Becky Allinson was named as deputy leader during the annual council meeting of Adur District Council. Councillor Allinson will take on the role in addition to her cabinet duties for regeneration and strategic planning.

Meanwhile, Adrienne Lowe was voted in as chairman of Adur for a second term at the meeting, with Carol O’Neal, who represents Eastbrook Ward, selected as vice chair for 2025/26.