The Blackfriars site, near Battle.

Affordable housing has been restored to a council-backed development in Battle.

On Monday, July 29, Rother District Council agreed to move ahead with the next steps of the Blackfriars housing development in a way which delivers 130 affordable homes and 70 open market sales.

The full council agreement marks a significant change in direction, as members had been warned in November that the delivery of affordable homes looked to be no longer possible due to delays and rising costs associated with the project.

In a report, officers said this position had improved as a result of several factors, including: positive progress with the infrastructure element of the scheme; changes to the overall design; and a competitive tender process to appoint a new main contractor to build the homes.

The change in direction was first discussed by cabinet members, before the proposals were put forward to a full council vote the same evening.

During the cabinet meeting, council leader Doug Oliver said: “I think we all welcome this. I think that in November 2023 it was a rather gloomy prospect going forward. Prior to that there was this expectation of seeing real progress, but we did have a global pandemic, we did have other things going on; it was a very difficult three or four year period as an authority.

“But I think we’ve done very, very well. I think this is a direct result of the expert skills we have brought in on the housing company … and then of course the support we’ve had from officers, who have been able to produce this report this evening, which is very, very satisfying to receive.

“I am sure that all members will now want to make sure we now push on.”

The change was welcomed by ward councillor Kathryn Field (Lib Dem). Also speaking during the cabinet meeting, Cllr Field said: “I am just very pleased this is going to be going ahead, but then I was very pleased several years ago when [people] were going to be living in these houses in January 2024. However, I think we are making progress, slowly.

“I am particularly glad the affordable housing is back, because quite honestly there were many people in Battle who didn’t believe us when we said ‘hang on, it hasn’t gone forever’”

She added: “I do accept we need a lot of temporary accommodation as well, [but] hopefully most of the affordable housing will go to people who need it as permanent housing and there will be much less put aside for temporary housing.”

As well as restoring the affordable homes, councillors agreed several other next steps for the project. These included the sale of the site to the council-owned Rother District Council Housing Company (RDCHC) for a nominal price of £1 and authorisation for the same company to enter into a construction agreement with a contractor.

They also agreed for the council to enter into a Development Loan Agreement with RDCHC, which will provide the company with up to £15m to deliver the project.

The report notes how these elements are hoped to be in place by the end of September, with construction set to begin by January next year.