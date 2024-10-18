Air quality monitoring installed near proposed Horsham incinerator land
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 16), Jay Mercer, cabinet member for environmental health, said real-time data should be online soon.
The facilities have been installed at Langhurstwood Road at the site of the Biffa plant.
Mr Mercer said: “We have been anticipating the incinerator opening in 2027. By introducing the Air Quality Monitoring facilities now, we will be able to develop good quality baseline information which will allow any increases as a result of the incinerator to be properly assessed.”
As the monitoring equipment was only recently installed, time is needed to test the quality of the data before it is made available to the public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.