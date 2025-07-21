All West Sussex district and borough council leaders agree on choice for two unitary authorities

All seven leaders of district and borough councils in West Sussex have agreed that the case for two unitary Authorities for the West Sussex area is strong and are pleased that it is included as an option going forward.

Since the government announced plans for devolution and local government reorganisation in Sussex, the seven leaders from West Sussex’s district and borough councils and the leader from the county council have been working closely together to develop options for new Unitary Authorities.

Two options have emerged as being viable. A single Unitary Authority on the existing County boundaries and two Unitary Authorities broadly split between the east and west of the County but retaining existing authority boundaries.

While each council will have their own opportunities to discuss the options over the next couple of months and determine their response to the government, the leaders have decided to issue a statement outlining their views.

“We, as the leaders for the district and borough councils across West Sussex, believe it's important to clearly express our own position. We strongly believe that this change is easier to achieve in two new authorities rather than one on the current county boundaries. Two new authorities have the potential to deliver more accountable, efficient and responsive local services, better reflecting the scale and character of our diverse communities, and ensure decisions are taken closer to the people they affect,” the seven leaders announced in a joint statement released on 18 July.

Adrian Moss Leader of Chichester District Council said “Creating a single unitary on the West Sussex footprint is unlikely to provide the services at a local level that our residents have come to expect from the District and Boroughs. If we have the ambition to transform services, then I believe the two unitary model will give us those opportunities.”

A joint submission will be made to the government in September 2025, setting out how local services, democracy and accountability can be improved for the nearly 900,000 residents of West Sussex.

It will be underpinned by comprehensive evidence, not only on the viability and financial sustainability, but also on the ambition to make local government work in a way that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of the communities it serves. Each of the existing local authorities will be able to express their support for the one or two Unitary Authority options in September when all the evidence is analysed.

The options will be put to residents through a West Sussex-wide online survey to ensure local views on the choices our communities face and how to deliver more effective services, maintain local identity and achieve stronger, more transparent decision-making.

Over the coming months, work will continue to define the options before the district, borough and county councils finally submit their submission to the government with the option they each support.

Visit www.shapingwestsussex.org to find out more and get involved.