Alterations to the Pavilion at Helen Gardens in Eastbourne approved

Plans for alterations to the Pavilion at Helen Gardens in Eastbourne have been approved.

The approved plans will see alterations to the existing pavilion including the creation of an access ramp and erection of a dwarf wall.

The steps at the pavilion will also be removed to form a further access ramp alongside the creation of a new service hatch and a new store room.

The planning statement read: “The proposed development looks to alter some of the less attractive additions to the rear, which will have very little impact to the appearance of the asset and alterations to the fabric here will not be of significance given the time period and style of these additions.

Helen Garden. Photo: Google Street View

"The internal alterations mirror alterations already undertaken in the opposite side of the pavilion externally or disturb any potential archaeological artifacts below grand.

"The alterations in the front maintains the overall balance of the pavilion, with the existing single door replaced with a hatch. Without this, or a larger opening, the current cafe option is not viable.

"Whilst extending the pavilion would the space required in order to operate the cafe (which is currently not possible to do effectively given the small and disjointed nature of the building layout) a more modest solution has been proposed to maintain the existing footprint whilst making a minor internal alteration and providing public access via a serving hatch where the current door is located.

"This minimises the impact to the existing pavilion fabric and appearance compared to alternative solutions.”