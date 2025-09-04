Amendments made for plans for polo centre in Polegate

Amendments have been made for plans for a new polo centre in Polegate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents submitted to Wealden District Council show plans for the site at Milton Gate Farm, a 18.36 hectare plot of land north of the A27.

The site saw a lawful change of use from agricultural land to a private polo centre with ‘associated works’ under Wealden District Council planning reference number WD/2020/2407/MAJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second application was approved under WD/2020/2408/F for the demolition of the existing farm buildings and erection of a block of 10 stables to house polo ponies, hay store, feed store, tack room, staff office/tearoom and storage, and erection of a wildlife tower.

The proposed land. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210526-172310001

Both applications were approved on May 3, 2022.

A new proposal, submitted to Wealden District Council, would see changes to the previously approved earthworks strategy.

The design and access statement said: “The revised earthworks design alters the pitch grading and runoff extents, reduces overall ground disturbance, and remains fully permeable with no adverse impact on the approved drainage network.

"Associated updates include a new landscaping scheme designed to integrate with the re-graded landform and enhance existing hedgerows and tree planting, as well as updated drainage and grading drawings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The amended scheme is technical in nature and does not alter the principle, intensity, or use of the development. It has been designed to minimise environmental impacts, protect heritage assets, and integrate sensitively with the landscape.”