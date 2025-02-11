'An enormous loss' - Tributes paid to long-serving Horsham councillor Liz Kitchen

Horsham councillor Liz Kitchen has died.

One of the district’s most respected and longest-serving councillors, she passed away at the Royal Marsden Hospital on Monday (February 10).

Friends and fellow councillors of all political leanings have shared their sadness at her loss, calling her ‘irreplaceable’, ‘a great mentor’ and ‘dedicated’.

Liz was first elected to the council in 1987, representing Colgate and Rusper for the Conservatives. She served as council leader between 2001 and 2009 and was chairman in 2000. She had also served on the county council.

Philip Circus, leader of the Conservative Group, said her passing was ‘an enormous loss’ for the group and the whole council.

He added: “My abiding memory of Liz was a person of few words who when she spoke voiced comments of enormous good sense fashioned out of an in-depth understanding of the issues.

“There was always a feeling that when Liz had spoken there was nothing further that needed to be said and we could move on to the next item on the agenda.

“It is a cliché to say that someone will be sorely missed, but that doesn’t stop it being absolutely accurate in the case of Liz. We shall long remember her service to the council and to the district.”

Claire Vickers was elected to the council in 1991 and said Liz had been a ‘fountain of help, advice and encouragement’ as she learned the ropes.

She added: “Although we sometimes disagreed on policies it never affected our personal relationship.”

Praising Liz’s 25 years of work on the New Horizons committee in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, she added: “I am so very sad she has passed away and her loss will prove to be immeasurable to both myself and the many other people to whom she was loved and admired for her integrity, stamina and dedication for our district and her unfailing warmth and welcome over the years. Liz you are irreplaceable.”

Tony Hogben has been Liz’s fellow ward councillor for the past ten years.

Describing her as ‘truly inspirational’, he said: “Liz’s tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the betterment of our community, from enhancing opportunities and improving local amenities.

“Liz was a great mentor when I first became a councillor as she knew the council inside out and could always steer you in the right direction.”

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, said he was ‘extremely saddened’ by the news of Liz’s passing.

He added: “Liz was a committed and dedicated councillor for many years and touched so many lives.

“Despite ill health in recent times, she remained determined to carry on with her councillor duties and fulfil her various roles.

“Like my council colleagues, I shall miss her extensive professional knowledge and experience, her positive approach and her good humour.”

Mike Croker, leader of the Green Party Group, described Liz as ‘welcoming, polite in debates and very well respected’.

He added: “Her recent appearances at council, although clearly a physical struggle, exemplified her dedication, and she will be sorely missed for her carefully reasoned contributions to improve residents’ lives.”