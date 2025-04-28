Ancient East Sussex woodland saved following high court ruling
Wealden District Council challenged an appeal decision on a proposed development on ancient woodland at Wellshurst Golf and Country Club in Hellingly at the High Court.
The council added that the ruling meant that the woodland meant that woodland has been saved from development ‘for the time being’.
Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said, “This outcome is a triumph for environmental protection. Ensuring that ancient woodland and other valued landscapes continue to thrive is a responsibility we owe to present and future generations.”
A planning application was submitted to Wealden council in 2022 from Downsview Leisure Ltd for a proposed development, which consisted of camping facilities in the form of pods, caravans and a site office on land owned by the golf club to add to the leisure facilities already in place.
The application was refused by the council because of ‘environmental impacts on designated ancient woodland and landscape’.
Following the council’s refusal, an appeal was lodged by the applicants.
A planning inspector was then appointed, allowed the appeal and granted planning permission of the proposed development, subject to conditions.
Following the decision Wealden District Council took the matter to the High Court to challenge the appeal decision where the court subsequently ruled in the council’s favour.
The council added that the appeal will be remitted for a fresh appeal assessment and redetermination.
