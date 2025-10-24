Angmering Sports Hub plans resubmitted
The plans for a new sports hub, a 3G pitch and three grass football pitches at Decoy Drive, Angmering, have been resubmitted after being taken down in March to conduct ecological surveys.
The plans, submitted by Saunders Boston Architects on behalf of the council, said the development would be ‘unlikely’ to have an impact on non-photosensitive bats species present.
Two interim bat surveys conducted in April and July this year found some photosensitive and nationally rare species of bats on the site, which could be mitigated through controlling the light spill on the site.
The plans also include a new car park with EV charging points, with the existing sports pavilion to be demolished and replaced with the new sports hub.
To view the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search with the code A/159/25/PL.