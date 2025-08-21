Another phase of homes on former Chichester hospital site approved

Final details of another phase of the development of Graylingwell Park, featuring 36 new homes, have been approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reserved matters plans include parking, estate roads and landscaping for Phase 8, Chapel Green, Blomfield Drive, Graylingwell Park, Chichester.

The former Graylingwell Hospital site has outline planning permission for a residential-led mixed use regeneration scheme of 785 market and affordable dwellings, a care home, commercial accommodation, community facilities, a combined heat and power energy centre, car parking, public open space, sports pitches, art and culture strategy, landscaping, vehicular access and earthworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester District Council planning officers said there have been various reserved matters granted for residential land parcels, community facilities and the energy centre, many of which are build out and occupied (Phases 1-5), with Phase 9a currently under construction.

The proposed layout of Phase 8 at Graylingwell Park. Image: KSA

“The application proposes 27 apartments and nine. three bedroom houses,” their report said. “It is proposed that the flats would be developed within two blocks, one either side of the chapel green (east and west) with the proposed housing extending to the eastern section of the site leading towards Phase 6.”

They concluded: “It is considered the application is acceptable in terms of its layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.”

Eight letters of objection were received by the council stating dissatisfaction with the design of the buildings, concerns about felling protected trees, parking sites, the road layout, that Chapel Green should be left as it is, the fact the rest of the site has enough affordable housing and wrong locations for bin and cycle storage and affordable homes.

The reference for the plans is 22/02807/REM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.