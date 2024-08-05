Appeal launched against council’s decision to refuse application for 14 homes in Sussex village
The plans for land west of Smock Alley were turned down by the planning committee in April, against the recommendation of planning officers.
Now Castle Properties has filed an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, hoping to see the decision over-turned.
The planning committee’s reasons for refusal were three-fold – the development being ‘unsustainable’, the coalescence between West Chiltington Villageand West Chiltington Common, and the detrimental impact on wildlife.
As part of its appeal, Castle Properties said the latter reason was ‘extremely vague’ and it was not clear what matters were in dispute.
Plans to develop the site have been submitted to the council three times – and refused three times.
The two previous refusals were upheld by planning inspectors when appeals were launched.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/2007.
