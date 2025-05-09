Apply for your community grant today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you have a community project that supports residents in Mid Sussex? Then your organisation could be eligible for a community grant.

The next round of applications for Mid Sussex District Council’s community grants is open until 19th May to be considered by the Cabinet Grants Panel on 23rd June.

Local community groups can apply for up to £5,000 if they fit the five key criteria which includes meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and enhancing the wellbeing of residents across the district.

Anyone who needs advice or help completing their application can contact a member of the team who will be happy to talk through the criteria and what is needed.

Grants are usually awarded by the Council three times a year with more than £124,000 given to local groups in the last financial year.

The most recent round of grants included:

£5,000 to Carers Support West Sussex that works alongside unpaid carers to improve their quality of life

£3,660 to Haywards Heath Cricket Club for two replacement mobile bowling cages

£4,942 to Mid Sussex Active that supports local primary and secondary schools to give young people greater opportunities to take part in high quality sports events

£5,000 to Tapestry Day Club that enriches the lives of people with early-stage dementia or memory difficulties

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “Community projects, including those that benefit the environment, play a vital role in our district. More than ever, these groups need supporting and we are delighted to play a small part with our Community Grants. If you think you have a project that is eligible, I’d encourage you to make an application on our website.”

Maryanne Adams, a parent of one of the participants at skate training after South Coast Skate club received a £5,000 community grant, said: “It is so important that children have access to activities that they can enjoy and will help them to grow and develop during school holidays. It is even better that events like the skate training are being supported by the Council and provided for free. It means everyone has a chance to participate and have fun.”

For further information about community grants, visit https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/business-licensing/community-grants/