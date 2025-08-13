Areas 'worst affected by third-party contamination' to be highlighted in Worthing and Shoreham

Areas 'worst affected by third-party contamination' are set to be highlighted in Worthing and Shoreham.

This is part of a new campaign launched by Adur and Worthing Councils, alongside Southern Water and the Environment Agency.

It is to raise awareness and ‘help prevent our coastal waters from being polluted’.

"Starting in Goring on Friday, large stickers featuring yellow fish and the catchphrase ‘only rain down the drain’ will be placed beside dozens of the area's road surface drains at local areas believed to be the worst affected by third-party contamination,” a councils spokesperson explained.

Local swimmers and citizen scientists are helping with the rollout which starts in Goring, covering surface drains from opposite Amberley Drive to Wallace Avenue. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"To highlight the issue, we’re bringing the national yellow fish campaign to the coastal roads and seafronts in Worthing and Shoreham.

"Surface drains are designed to transport rainwater directly to the sea via outlet pipes along our foreshore. Liquid waste including plaster, paint, chemicals and even campervan waste or dog poo entering the surface drains therefore affects local water quality as a result.”

The councils said local swimmers and citizen scientists are helping with the rollout – covering surface drains from opposite Amberley Drive to Wallace Avenue in in Goring.

"Signs will also be installed near the stickers to explain their meaning and direct people to more information,” the council added.

“Southern Water and the Environment Agency will also be hosting a pop-up stall at Goring Greensward on Friday morning to answer any questions you may have about the campaign and local seawater quality in general.”

The council said the rollout of the campaign will continue across Worthing and Shoreham ‘in the coming weeks’.