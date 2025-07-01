Armed Forces Sunday marked in Horsham
There was also a short parade through the Carfax to the War Memorial by the Horsham Air Cadets (1015 Sqdn) Band, Cadets, veterans and Standards.
The event was opened with a welcome from the Chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and Chairman of Horsham District Council Cllr Tony Bevis.
Entertainment throughout the day was supplied by The Free Electric Band and “The Silhouette Show”, Vintage Trio, Surrey and Sussex Drum & Bugle Corps and Horsham (1015 Sqdn) Air Cadets
A closing ceremony took place at 2.45pm when the Armed Forces Day flag was lowered and returned to the Chairman of Horsham District Council Cllr Tony Bevis
Armed Forces Week events raise public awareness and appreciation for the service of the British Armed Forces, including currently serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families. They serve as a chance to show support for the military community and recognize their contributions to the nation.
More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website:
https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/