Plans to install a woven willow periwinkle on an art trail in the Medmerry Reserve are to be considered by Chichester District Council.

The application for the 4.5m high environmental art piece has been recommended for approval to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday September 11.

If permitted, it will be set up not far from Stoney Lane, Earnley, and made of Sussex Willow around a wire frame and a steel structure.

The council received an objection from Earnley Parish Council, which felt the piece would be ‘out of place and inconsistent with the purpose of the reserve’.

The parish added: “The primary purpose of the reserve is to protect and preserve the local eco-system.

“The proposed sculpture does not align with this goal and could detract from the reserve’s intended purpose.”

The art would form part of the Culture Spark Project – a creative partnership between the district council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.

It would be created by Two Circles Design.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Inspiration for the new sculpture derives from archaeological excavations of the Medmerry site during the reserve’s construction.

“Evidence was discovered of several Bronze Age round houses, burial grounds dating from 1100BC, and the remains of a medieval V-shaped 160m long fish weir, a wooden ‘kettle’ to funnel and trap fish at low tide using wicker-work fences.

“Littorina – periwinkle – shells were found in the remains of a medieval willow fish basket.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01206/FUL.