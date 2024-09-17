Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beach hut rents in Arun are set to rise by 20 per cent next year according to a decision by the council.

Arun District Council’s economy committee approved the annual rent rates over the next three years for Arun’s beach huts at its meeting on Thursday, September 12.

Starting on April 1, 2025, rents for 92 of Arun’s leasable beach huts will increase by 20 per cent, with further increases based on RPI every year through to March 31 2028 – around three per cent according to a report shown to the committee.

This means annual council beach hut rent in 2025/26 for Arun residents will be £1,427.66, and £1,725.18 for non-Arun residents, excluding VAT.

This will see an increase to the council’s income on the huts by £157,000 in the first year, and around £473,000 over the three year period.

Members were given two options for increases; option A seeing a 16.5 per cent annual rent increase and option B the 20 per cent increase, with option B including a fund for accessibility improvements to the beach huts.

This would see around five per cent of the beach hut income, or £8,000, go towards accessibility improvements for the huts in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Option B also includes a 20 per cent increase in rent for those looking to share occupation of a beach hut or ‘sublet’ it out to others, with members ultimately choosing option B.

The report to the committee said the council’s Coastal and Flood Engineering Manager feedback indicated five per cent would make a ‘meaningful contribution’ to accessibility by helping remove shingles around, or improving modes of access to, the huts.