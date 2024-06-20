Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven homes have been bought by Arun District Council for temporary accommodation with four more to be expected.

The council has purchased seven homes in Old Barn Gardens in Yapton, for £2.064 million, to help house homeless people and those a part of the Afghanistan resettlement scheme in Arun.

There are three, three bed homes and four, two bed homes, with three of the homes to be used as temporary accommodation and four to be used for the resettlement scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad