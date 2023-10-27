A fund of £100,000 for community capital projects has had its requirements set by Arun District Council.

The Arun Civic Centre, Littlehampton. Picture: Sussex World

At the council’s policy and finance committee meeting on Thursday, October 26, committee members agreed to a set of guidelines for the Arun Community Capital Projects fund, or Arun Community Fund, which would see five projects in the district given £20,000 for one year’s operation over the next year .

The projects have to be nominated by at least 50 per cent of members representing the ward the project is proposed in, and would then need to be approved by the council at committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council can also take on these projects, but no more than two at a time.