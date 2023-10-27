BREAKING
Arun community fund parameters agreed

A fund of £100,000 for community capital projects has had its requirements set by Arun District Council.
By Thomas Hanway
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
The Arun Civic Centre, Littlehampton. Picture: Sussex WorldThe Arun Civic Centre, Littlehampton. Picture: Sussex World
At the council’s policy and finance committee meeting on Thursday, October 26, committee members agreed to a set of guidelines for the Arun Community Capital Projects fund, or Arun Community Fund, which would see five projects in the district given £20,000 for one year’s operation over the next year .

The projects have to be nominated by at least 50 per cent of members representing the ward the project is proposed in, and would then need to be approved by the council at committee.

Arun District Council can also take on these projects, but no more than two at a time.

Officers noted the money could be used to offset this year’s budget deficits if members did not want to progress the fund further, but members voted unanimously in support of the fund.

