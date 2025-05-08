Arun councillors see work of Bognor Regis activity centre first hand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors got to see first hand the work of an activity centre for older people in Bognor Regis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Arun’s housing and wellbeing committee enjoyed a tour of the Laburnum Centre, operated by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (AUKWSBH).

Located in Lyon Street, the centre offers a thriving activity centre for older people in the heart of Bognor Regis and includes a bespoke accessible gym for over 50s, a range of activities from painting to French and a café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has worked in partnership with AUKWSBH since 2006 and gives grant funding to the charity, which is vital to the continuation of services it provides across the district.

From left to right Councillor Gill Yeates, Stacey Cullen, head of localities, Simone Shiel, senior coordinator, Clare Hall, senior community developer, councillor Carol Birch

Stacey Cullen, head of localities of AUKWSBH, said: “We were delighted to welcome council members to the Laburnum Centre to show them the incredible impact their funding makes. We tackle issues like poverty, ageism and loneliness locally and run services and groups to help ensure people remain healthy, independent, informed and connected. We’d encourage anyone over 50 to check out what’s on locally – we think there’s something for everyone!”

Along with the Laburnum Centre, AUKWSBH also runs community activities such as floristry classes in Littlehampton and delivers community pop up events in a variety of community venues that bring people together with their neighbours to meet, chat and enjoy a variety of activities.

Councillor Carol Birch, Chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said: “I was delighted to visit the Laburnum Centre and see first-hand the incredible work being done to support older members of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a wide range of activities on offer and the gym was particularly inspiring with its special equipment and staff to ensure it was accessible for as many people as possible. I was especially impressed with their benefit check service which has helped numerous people to increase their income.”

For Arun residents AUKWSBH delivers several contracts in partnership with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Community Foundation Trust (SCFT). These services are all free, and together all the services play a vital part in the health and wellbeing of the local older population.

To find out more about all the activities on offer, visit Age UK Brighton & Hove, Activities and EventsPhoto -