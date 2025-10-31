Arun develops a ‘comprehensive improvement plan’ to address housing failings

A comprehensive improvement plan is being developed by Arun District Council to address failings found by the Housing Regulator.

The council said it acknowledges the findings from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), which identified that the council does not meet certain aspects of the Consumer Standards. The concerns raised relate to resident safety, engagement, and tenancy management.

Oversight of its improvement plan will be provided by a Housing Improvement Board, which includes senior council leadership, an independent chair and the council’s housing and wellbeing committee.

Work is underway to improve areas such as fire safety, smoke detection, and the overall condition of council homes, Arun said.

Arun Civic Centre

Efforts are being made to address the backlog of actions arising from Fire Risk

Assessments, including the appointment of a specialist contractor to support delivery. Improvements to the Section 20 leaseholder consultation process are also being considered to minimise delays.

The council’s stock condition survey programme is ongoing, with further phases planned. Tenants are encouraged to participate to support the council’s efforts to maintain safe and decent homes, a council statement said.

Delays in the repairs service are being reviewed, and steps are being taken to improve response times and reduce outstanding cases.

The council is working to ensure that all homes meet the Decent Homes Standard and is working at speed to understand stock condition of all homes and then to plan future work based on good data.

The council said it recognises the concerns raised by tenants and is committed to making the necessary improvements. Transparency and accountability will be maintained throughout this process.

Carol Birch, chair of the housing and wellbeing committee, said: “We fully accept the RSH findings and are determined to put things right. Our tenants deserve safe, decent homes, and we are committed to delivering just that. This improvement programme is a vital step forward, and we will continue to work closely with the RSH to ensure lasting change.

“We want to thank tenants for their patience and support as we work to deliver the standards they rightly expect and deserve.”