Arun District Council elects new Chair of the council
A council spokesperson said Cllr Tandy, who represents the Courtwick with Toddington ward, was elected to Arun District Council in May 2023 and has quickly become a respected voice in the chamber.
He has served as Vice-Chair of the Council, Vice-Chair of the Corporate Support Committee, and is a member of the Planning Policy Committee.
He also represents the council on the North Littlehampton Advisory Group and South East Employers.
In his outgoing remarks, Cllr Dr James Walsh reflected on his term as Chair: “It has been a great honour to serve as Chair of Arun District Council.
"I have greatly valued the opportunity to chair meetings with fairness and an open mind, and to represent the council across our vibrant community.
"I have met some wonderful people and been privileged to attend and support many events.
"I am grateful to have had this opportunity and wish Cllr Tandy every success in the year ahead.”
Cllr Walsh raised funds through the year for Mind Sussex and Littlehampton Sea Scouts. The total amount raised was £1,005.
Cllr Tandy expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the year to come: “I am deeply honoured to be elected Chair of Arun District Council.
"I look forward to working with councillors across all parties to ensure our meetings are constructive and inclusive.
"I will also be embracing the work of engaging with our communities and championing the voices of people across the district.”
Cllr Tandy will be supporting a locally founded charity, MenWalkTalk, who work to reduce the number of male suicides by providing a community of support for men to know they are not alone and they can speak up.
A new Vice Chair was elected at the meeting, and Cllr Jill Long will act as support to Cllr Tandy for the coming year.
The council extended its sincere thanks to Cllr Dr Walsh for his dedicated service and congratulates Cllr Tandy on his new role.
At the meeting the election of group leaders of the council took place with the following appointments confirmed:
* Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group – Councillor Martin Lury, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group – Councillor Matt Stanley
* Leader of the Opposition and Conservative Group – Councillor Shaun Gunner, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Conservative Group – Councillor Keir Greenway
* Leader of the Labour Group – Councillor Mike Northeast, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group – Councillor Roger Nash
* Leader of the Green Group – Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Deputy Leader of the Green Group – Councillor Mel Penycate
* Leader of the Independent Group – Councillor David Huntley, Deputy Leader of the Independent Group – Councillor Shirley Haywood
* Leader of the Arun Independent Group – Councillor Steve Goodheart, Deputy Leader of the Arun Independent Group – Councillor Thomas Harty
* Leader of Reform UK – Councillor Trevor Bence, Deputy Leader of Reform UK – Councillor Giuliano Pinnelli
