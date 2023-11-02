Arun District Council is to start monitoring cases of council-home fraud as a performance indicator for its housing service.

Arun District Council is to monitor council-housing fraud

The council’s policy and finance committee has approved two new key performance indicators (KPIs) to be monitored: council housing subletting tenancy fraud and non-payment of service charges for communal areas by right-to-buy flat owners.

Subletting tenancy fraud is when a tenant moves out of council housing and illegally lets the property to someone else, including tenants who move out and leave it to a family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A communal area in a block of flats is anywhere outside the confines of a tenant’s apartment, with service charges potentially including maintenance fees, or electricity and water charges.

This followed a recommendation from the housing and wellbeing committee over concerns the council was losing money and council properties were not being used as they should.