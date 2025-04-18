Arun district planning applications: April 11 to April 18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between April 4 and April 11.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldingbourne

AL/30/25/OUT: Land adjacent to 1 Elm Cottage, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Outline application with some matters reserved (except access) for 2 No. dwellings served from a new access in the location of the existing access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: Neil Cooper

AL/26/25/PL: Nyton Stables, Nyton Road, Aldingbourne. Change of use of the land to provide 4 No. travelling showperson plots, with associated biodiversity net gain areas; native hedgerows, hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatment, storage and maintenance areas, storage for touring caravan and show persons van, bin storage and EV charging points. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/51/25/HH: 11 Hunters Close, Aldwick. Single storey rear extensions, and installation of 1 x side window, following the demolition of existing conservatory. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/78/25/HH: 22 Craigweil Lane, Aldwick. Recladding of existing first floor tiles to timber effect composite cladding, single storey rear extensions and front porch.

AW/89/25/T: 91 The Fairway, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Field Maple (T1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/95/25/T: 15 West Avenue, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Beech tree (T1).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/33/25/HH: The Oaks, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. New vehicular access and installation of new fence and front gate.

BN/38/25/HH: Rosemary Cottage, 64A Downview Road, Barnham. Replace open porch with enlarged enclosed porch.

BN/39/25/HH: Greenings, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Removal of previous extensions and construction of a two storey rear extension, single storey side extension, replacement front porch, new ground floor front bay windows, external cladding and re-rendering, and realignment of front entrance drive.

Bognor Regis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/56/25/HH: 30 Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis. Demolition and replacement of garage with small extension in its area and creation of habitable space above, changes to depth of upper first floor front window, addition of 2 No. roof windows to existing building and PV panels on South elevation.

Ferring

FG/46/25/HH: 50 Ocean Drive, Ferring. Demolition of detached outbuilding, erection of two storey side, rear and front extensions (raising ridge height to front extension), amendments to existing front porch, 2 No. Velux rooflights to front elevation and enlargement of existing West (rear) dormer.

FG/47/25/T: 11A The Grove, Ferring. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 7m and a spread of 4m and remove all epicormic growth.

Felpham

FP/32/25/S73: Land off Stanhorn Grove, Felpham. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FP/104/22/PL relating to approved plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/45/25/HH: 16 Hinde Road, Felpham. New single storey rear extension, following demolition of existing conservatory. Alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/65/25/PL: Scout Hall, Linden Park, Littlehampton. Provision of a new modular-built scout and community facility to provide additional area alongside the existing building on-site, including associated landscaping and parking areas.

Lyminster

LY/1/25/DOC: Old Granary, Church Lane, Lyminster. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference LY/15/23/L relating to condition number 3 - building record report to Level 4.

Pagham

P/42/25/TEL: Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane, Pagham. Installation of a telecommunications base station comprising of a 18m monopole supporting 6 No. antennas on a headframe, together with 3 No. ground based cabinets, 1 No. meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto including compound fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/39/25/HH: Dunroamin, 16 Pagham Road, Pagham. Readvertisement due to Supplementary FRA Documents. Flat roof side and rear extension, and porch extension.

Poling

PO/3/25/DOC: St Johns Cottage, Poling Street, Poling. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference PO/7/22/L relating to condition number 3 – details of the glazed roof joining the existing building.

Walberton

WA/24/25/HH: Clear Springs Farm, Arundel Road, Walberton. Two storey rear extension, including loft conversion with rear juliet balcony. Changes to external materials to include insulated render and cladding. Alterations to fenestration/openings.

WA/27/25/PL: Stoney Brook Farm, Eastergate Lane, Walberton. Change of use and associated works to annexe to form 1 No. self-build, self contained dwelling. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.