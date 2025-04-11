Arun district planning applications: April 4 to April 11

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between April 4 and April 11.

Aldwick

AW/82/25/T: Silvergates, 52 The Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Lime (T1) 1.5m lateral extent clearance from windows & gutters & 1.5m clearance from roof pitch, 1 No. Lime (T2) crown lift to 6m above garden to boundary wall and 1 No. Norway Maple (T3) 1.5m building clearance.

AW/86/25/T: 51 West Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Eucalyptus (T1) re-pollard back to previous pruning points leaving crown to a height of 8m and spread of 8m.

Angmering

A/51/25/HH: 33 Merryfield Crescent, Angmering. Demolition of existing single garage and construction of new side extension.

A/53/25/HH: 37 Old Worthing Road, East Preston. Single storey side extension.

Arundel

AB/45/25/HH: 74 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Additional window and alterations to fenestrations to the rear elevation. Changes made to stairs from basement to ground floor. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/46/25/L: 74 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for an additional window and alterations to fenestrations to the rear elevation. Changes made to stairs from basement to ground floor.

Bersted

BE/40/25/HH: Springfields, Chichester Road, Bersted. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 No. rear dormer with balconies, front rooflights and alterations to fenestration.

BE/46/25/A: Unit 1 Saltbox Road, Bersted. Erection of 4.6m high, 3.6m wide external LED screen in the north-east corner of the site.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/37/25/T: Bentworth, 116 Barnham Road, Eastergate. 1 No. Norway Maple (T1) remove to ground level, 1 No. Yew (T4) crown raise to 2.5m over car park area, 1 No. Plum (T5) remove to ground level, 1 No. Sycamore (T6) remove rubbing/crossing branches within canopy, 1 No. Rowan (T8) remove to ground level and 1 No. Rowan (T9) crown reduction to leave a height of 5m and spread of 2.5m.

Bognor Regis

BR/50/25/PL: Milton Lodge, 192 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Change of use from supported living accommodation to 10 No. residential units (Use Class C3), proposed rear extension following demolition of detached building, fenestration changes and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/49/25/HH: 1A Normanton Avenue, Bognor Regis. Removal of existing roof and building an extension to the front and a new first floor extension within the pitched roof including 1 No. front and 1 No. rear dormer. Alterations to fenestration. Demolition of conservatory. New highway access and vehicle crossover.

Climping

CM/13/25/DOC: Bailiffscourt Hotel, Climping Street, Climping. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference CM/12/24/L relating to condition number 3 - sample of the proposed tiles.

East Preston

EP/29/25/PL: East Preston Football Club, The Lashmar, East Preston. Installation of a replacement floodlighting system consisting of 16 No. LED floodlights fitted to 8 No. existing 15m columns. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is zero rated.

EP/31/25/HH: 1 West Ridings, East Preston. Single storey rear and side extensions, roof extension to include rear and front dormers, gable ends and roof lights. Two storey front gable extension.

Ferring

FG/42/25/HH: 9 Colindale Road, Ferring. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor rear dormer.

Felpham

FP/40/25/HH: Old Watch House, Old Coastguards. Felpham. Demolition of the existing garage and replacement with new garage incorporating a residential annex to the main house.

FP/42/25/HH: 2 Henfield Way, Felpham. Retention of fence.

Littlehampton

LU/64/25/PL: The Flat, 9 St Catherines Road, Littlehampton. Change of use of second floor rooms from residential C3 to office E. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/27/25/HH: The Moorings, 110 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Single storey rear/side extension, internal alterations and fenestration changes. New vehicle access and crossover.

Rustington

R/51/25/HH: 4 Central Avenue, Rustington. Loft conversion with 2 No. front dormer windows.

R/54/25/HH: 113 Sea Lane, Rustington. Single storey rear extension and a rear dormer to extend the first floor.

R/59/25/HH: 20 Amberley Road, Rustington. Single storey rear extension, alterations to patio, internal alterations and associated works.

Walberton

WA/21/25/PL: Land to the south of The Black Horse Pub, Binsted Farm, Binsted Lane, Walberton. Siting of 6 No. glamping pods with associated access, car parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) and may affect the setting of a listed building.