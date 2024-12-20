Arun district planning applications: December 12 to 19

Bognor Regis from above (Image: Google Maps)

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 29 and December 5.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/222/24/PL: Sports Pavilion, Decoy Drive, Angmering. Demolition of existing pavilion; erection of new Sports and Community Hub comprising of new 3G football pitch, improved turf pitches for football, multi-use games area, locally equipped play area, hub building, storage facility, car parking, EV charging points, access road, landscaping, associated works and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/119/24/HH: 9 Bucksham Avenue, Bersted. Proposed replacement side extension and front porch.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/155/24/HH: White Cottage, Lake Lane, Barnham. Single storey front porch, first floor extensions including increase in ridge height. Single storey side and rear extensions including alterations to roof, loft conversion and dormers. Alterations to fenestration.

BN/164/24/HH: Tangles, Lake Lane, Barnham. Rear roof extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/244/24/A: 22 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign and 1 No. internally illuminated projection sign.

Climping

CM/45/24/HH: 2 Rose Cottages, Climping Street, Climping. Part single, part two storey side and single storey rear extensions. Creation of a drive following demolition of existing extensions.

East Preston

EP/118/24/A: 135-141 North Lane, East Preston. Installation of various signage.

Littlehampton

LU/301/24/PL: Former Gasholder, Harwood Road, Littlehampton. Environmental improvements (remediation) works of land. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/303/24/PL: Unit 11a to Unit 11d Lineside Way, Littlehampton. Extension of existing industrial unit and installation of new palisade fencing gates to adjoining existing dropped kerb. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/94/24/PL: Sea Willow, 35 Central Drive, Middleton-on-sea. Change of use from beach to garden and erection of a 3' single post and rope fence. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/123/24/HH: 109 West Front Road, Pagham. Installation of 10 No. solar panels to the side and an air source heat pump to the rear of detached bungalow.

P/124/24/HH: 27 East Mead, Pagham. Erection of a detached, single-storey, timber framed annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

Rustington

R/234/24/HH: 71 Old Manor Road, Rustington. First floor extension.