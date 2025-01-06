Arun district planning applications: December 19 to January 3

Bognor Regis from above (Image: Google Maps)

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 29 and December 5.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldwick

AW/298/24/T: Flat 3 Mariners, 56 Aldwick Avenue, Aldwick. Re-pollard 1 Ash tree at rear eastern side of property to previous pollard points, reduce 2 No Maple trees at front of property leaving 7.5m and reduce 1 No Red maple tree in lawn area to 11m.

AW/300/24/HH: 5 Densihale, Aldwick. Extension and conversion of detached garage to form annexe.

AW/303/24/HH: 4 A'becket's Avenue, Aldwick. Oak-framed car port.

Arundel

AB/115/24/HH: 38 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Landscaping works to rear garden. Including replacement of low level retaining wall and steps between different garden levels. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/116/24/L: 38 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for landscaping works to rear garden. Including replacement of low level retaining wall and steps between different garden levels.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/166/24/PL: Flint wall to the South of Church Lane, Eastergate. Retrospective planning permission for the relevant demolition of a flint wall in the Church Lane, Eastergate conservation area. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL zone 1 (zero rated).

BN/165/24/HH: 39 Spinney Walk, Barnham. Proposed single storey rear extension and two storey side extension, following demolition of single storey side extension.

BN/167/24/HH: 8 Downview Road, Barnham. Demolition of existing kitchen and bay windows and construction of single and two storey side and rear extensions. First floor added to existing footprint.

BN/168/24/S73: Malvern Croft, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Variation of condition 6 following the grant of BN/116/23/PL relating to hours of operation.

Bognor Regis

BR/225/24/HH: 27 Hook Lane, Bognor Regis. Conversion of loft to habitable use, including raising ridge line and installation of 2 x front and 1 x rear dormers with rear juliet balcony. Extend existing crossover.

Felpham

FP/182/24/HH: 1 Byron Close, Felpham. Retrospective boundary fence.

Littlehampton

LU/314/24/HH: 15 Highdown Drive, Littlehampton. Loft conversion.

Middleton

M/106/24/HH: 8 West Drive, Middleton-on-sea. Proposed 2-storey front / side extensions and single storey rear extension to replace existing garage.

Pagham

P/120/24/HH Case Officer: 28 Drift Road, Pagham. Single storey rear extension and removal of existing rear dormer, with new rooflight to replace existing dormer.

Rustington

R/238/24/T: St Bridgets, Ilex Close, Rustington. Reduce crown to previous growth points to 1 No Ilex tree.