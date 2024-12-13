Arun district planning applications: December 5 to 12

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 5 and 12.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldwick

AW/274/24/T: Rear of 20 Aldbourne Drive, Aldwick. Reduce western canopy of 1 No Sweet Chestnut Tree by 2-3m leaving 1-2m (back to boundary of property), reduce 1 No Lime tree to previous pruning points, reduce 1 No Beech tree to previous pruning points and reduce 1 No Sycamore to previous pruning points.

Bognor Regis from above. (Image: Google Maps)

AW/292/24/T: 10 A'Becket's Avenue, Aldwick. Fell 1 No Holm Oak (T3), fell group of 5 No Leylandii (G1), reduce crown by 1m to re-shape as overhanging footpath to leave crown 3m x 3m height and spread to 1 Purple Plum (T1) and reduce crown by 1m to reshape to keep same size as T1 to leave crown 3m x 3m height and spread to 1 No Purple Plum (T2).

AW/291/24/T: 216 Manor Way, Aldwick. Reduce crown by 2m to give final height and spread 8m x 6m to 1 Field Maple (T1), reduce height by 2m to give final height and spread of 6m x 4m to 1 No Liquid Amber (T2), reduce crown by 2m to give final height and spread of 8m x 8m to 1 No Sycamore (T3) and reduce height by 2m back to previous pruning points to leave final height and spread of 4m x 4m to 1 No Purple Plum (T4).

AW/293/24/T: Land to the East of 22 Chawkmare Coppice and West of 20 Chawkmare Coppice, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 14m and radial spreads of 5m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to a height of 10m and a spread of 8m.

AW/295/24/T: 12 Aldwick Place, Aldwick. 1 No. twin trunk Sycamore (T1) removal of lop-sided lateral branches up to 4.5m from ground level.

Angmering

A/163/24/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane, Angmering. Proposed extension to existing driving range and new retail unit. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development. This is a departure from the Development Plan.

Arundel

AB/112/24/A: 61 High Street, Arundel. Installation of 2 x externally illuminated signs.

AB/111/24/L: 61 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for installation of 2 x externally illuminated signs.

Bersted

BE/113/24/PL: Manor Farm, Solar Farm, Shripney Lane, Bersted. Below-ground dual-circuit grid & fibre optic connection serving the part implemented Solar Array (BE/63/14/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/234/24/PL: Witham Court, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis. Extension of existing detached refuse and recycling store. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/116/24/PL: The Clock House, 103-105 Sea Road, East Preston. Change of use from public house and restaurant (sui generis) to offices (Class E) and internal alterations. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other.

Felpham

FP/172/24/T: Lionel Avenue, Felpham. Fell 1 No. Ash and 1 No. Cherry (T6 and T7). Removal of deadwood and crown lifts to no more than 3m above ground level to 4 No. Ash trees and 1 No. Scots Pine (T1, T2, T3, T4 and T5). Crown raise 1 No. Silver Maple to no more than 3m above ground level, removal of deadwood and prune limbs around telephone wire.

Littlehampton

LU/294/24/PL: Tesco Store Broad Piece, Littlehampton. Proposed new canopy to accommodate 3 No. dotcom van parking spaces. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is zero rated as other development.

LU/295/24/A: Unit 50 and Unit 51 Eldon Way, Littlehampton. Installation of 6 flag poles.

LU/296/24/A: Modern Moulds Business Centre, Unit A1 - Unit A3 Harwood Road, Littlehampton. Installation of 6 flag poles.

LU/298/24/PL: Unit 3 Lineside Way, Littlehampton. Installation of a new single pedestrian emergency exit door opening into the west elevation of the workshop. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/219/24/T: 1 The Limes, Rustington. Fell 1 No. Cypress (T1) to near ground level.

R/225/24/PL: Little Stars Playgroup, Ascot Way, Rustington. Garden room to the rear play area to create extra space for an arts and crafts room. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/227/24/PL: Stansfield Court Flat 3, Mill Lane, Rustington. Installation of front wheelchair ramp.

R/230/24/T: Trafalgar Court, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. 2m height reduction from 11m to 9m, 1.5-2m radial reduction on North, East and West aspect from 5.5m to 3.5m and a 0.5m radial reduction on South side from 3.5m to 3m to 1 No Beech (T1).

R/231/24/T: Cowdray Walk, Rustington. Crown reductions to 2 No. Poplars (T1 and T2) to leave heights of 11m and radial spreads of 3m.

Yapton

Y/68/24/S73: Land south of A259 & West of Stanhorn Grove. Variation of condition 1 (plans) following the grant of reserved matters Y/68/09 relating to the removal of onsite sports changing facilities, sports pitches and fencing, and replacement with public open space. This is a dual parish application with Felpham Parish Council.