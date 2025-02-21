Arun district planning applications: February 14 to February 21

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 14 and February 21.

Aldingbourne

AL/12/25/PL: Portsmouth Water Westergate WTW, Level Mare Lane, Westergate. New permanent building to improve the current water treatment facilities with the construction of a new PRV building. This application is in CIL zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/41/25/HH: 12 Aldbourne Drive, Aldwick. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations. This application may affect the character and appearance of a Craigwell House Conservation Area.

AW/46/25/T: Beckwell, 22 The Drive, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Sycamore (T1) to leave a height of 16m and spread of 6m: back to previous pruning points.

AW/47/25/T: 143 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. 4 No. Sycamore trees (G1) reduction of north facing branches to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 5m. Feathering of the top of the crown.

Angmering

A/21/25/S73: Shrublands, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Variation of conditions 12, 14, 25, 26, 28 and 29 imposed under A/64/21/PL relating to rewording of conditions.

Arundel

AB/4/25/HH: 45 Pearson Road, Arundel. Readvertisement due to Amended elevations and section. Single storey rear extension.

AB/26/25/L: Houghton House, 4 Arun Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension, alterations to rear roof and internal alterations.

AB/25/25/HH: 4 Arun Street, Arundel. Single storey rear extension, alterations to rear roof and internal alterations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/15/25/HH: 8 Highview Road, Eastergate. Single storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/21/25/PL: St Marys Roman Catholic School, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis. Extend the height of existing brick boundary wall by adding a 1.2m high green twin mesh fence, to sit above existing wall between the boundary of the school field and Hotham Park. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/22/25/HH: 12 Beehive Lane, Ferring. Replacement garage and first floor balcony.

FG/24/25/HH: 148 Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Detached garage to front garden. Infill extension linking main house to existing garage and part conversion of existing garage to home office.

Kingston

K/2/25/HH: 100 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Single storey rear, front and side extensions including new garage and front porch. Two storey side extension. Cladding to first floor. Amendments to existing fenestration. New windows and doors. Installation of solar panels.

Middleton

M/21/25/CLE: Rookery Farm, Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea. Lawful Development Certificate for an existing temporary structure to act as a storage shed for agricultural and forestry vehicles and machinery, and a firewood processor.

Rustington

R/29/25/L: Pound Cottage, 28 The Street, Rustington. Listed building consent for roof works associated with stopping damp and water ingress.

R/14/25/HH: 28 Henry Avenue, Rustington. Dropped kerb.

R/22/25/HH: 21 Mill Lane, Rustington. Removal of bay window, garage and previous extensions. Construction of single-storey rear extension, first floor front extension, front porch canopy and roof alterations. Construction of new attached garage.

Walberton

WA/12/25/T: 16 Walberton Park, The Street, Walberton. Removal of epicormic growth from 1 No. Lime tree up to 5m form ground level. Remove any dead wood throughout entire crown.