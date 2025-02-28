Arun district planning applications: February 21 to February 28

The latest Arun planning applications. Photo: Neil Cooper

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 21 and February 28.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldingbourne

AL/9/25/HH: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Proposed rear orangery, single storey side extension, 2 No. dormers and internal alterations to the existing house and outbuilding (granary).

AL/10/25/L: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Listed building consent for proposed rear orangery, single storey side extension, 2 No. dormers and internal alterations to the existing house and outbuilding (granary).

Arundel

AB/28/25/HH: 13 The Causeway, Arundel. Demolition of various rear outbuildings and conservatory, and construction of new ground floor side/rear extension and internal alterations.

Aldwick

AW/43/25/HH: 26 Carlton Avenue, Aldwick. Removal of existing conservatory. Proposed single-storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/16/25/A: Land at the junction of Church Lane and Marshall Close, Barnham. Installation of 2 No. banner signs.

BN/20/25/HH: 73 Elm Grove, Barnham. Single storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/30/25/HH: 178 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Rear and side single storey extension, replacement porch extension and conversion of the second floor loft space with facing dormer extension.

Ferring

FG/26/25/HH: 8A South Drive, Ferring. Garage conversion into self contained annex.

Littlehampton

LU/36/25/PL: 7 Roman Acre, Littlehampton. Construction of 1 No. 3 bedroom self-build house (resubmission following LU/187/23/PL). This application in in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

LU/38/25/S73: 29 Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/194/24/HH relating to condition 2 (changing from a tiled roof to a flat roof).

Middleton

M/12/25/HH: 1 Harefield Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Two storey side extension, installation of front and rear dormers and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing side garage and removal of existing side dormer.

M/20/25/HH: 3 Tuscan Avenue, Middleton on Sea. Conversion of detached garage and store with single storey link extension.

Pagham

P/21/25/HH: 2A West Front Road, Pagham. Single storey front extension.

Rustington

R/26/25/HH: 32 Chaucer Avenue, Rustington. Single storey rear extension, new side porch and hip to gable loft conversion, including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and front rooflights.

R/25/25/HH: 3 Frobisher Way. Rustington. Single-storey rear extension. Change of the windows design, removal of the front porch and solar panels added to the southern elevation.

Walberton

WA/13/25/HH: Fairhaven, Avisford Park Road, Walberton. Single storey rear extension and 2 No. new roof lights to existing dwelling.