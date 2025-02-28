Arun district planning applications: February 21 to February 28
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk
Aldingbourne
AL/9/25/HH: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Proposed rear orangery, single storey side extension, 2 No. dormers and internal alterations to the existing house and outbuilding (granary).
AL/10/25/L: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Listed building consent for proposed rear orangery, single storey side extension, 2 No. dormers and internal alterations to the existing house and outbuilding (granary).
Arundel
AB/28/25/HH: 13 The Causeway, Arundel. Demolition of various rear outbuildings and conservatory, and construction of new ground floor side/rear extension and internal alterations.
Aldwick
AW/43/25/HH: 26 Carlton Avenue, Aldwick. Removal of existing conservatory. Proposed single-storey rear extension.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/16/25/A: Land at the junction of Church Lane and Marshall Close, Barnham. Installation of 2 No. banner signs.
BN/20/25/HH: 73 Elm Grove, Barnham. Single storey side extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/30/25/HH: 178 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Rear and side single storey extension, replacement porch extension and conversion of the second floor loft space with facing dormer extension.
Ferring
FG/26/25/HH: 8A South Drive, Ferring. Garage conversion into self contained annex.
Littlehampton
LU/36/25/PL: 7 Roman Acre, Littlehampton. Construction of 1 No. 3 bedroom self-build house (resubmission following LU/187/23/PL). This application in in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
LU/38/25/S73: 29 Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/194/24/HH relating to condition 2 (changing from a tiled roof to a flat roof).
Middleton
M/12/25/HH: 1 Harefield Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Two storey side extension, installation of front and rear dormers and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing side garage and removal of existing side dormer.
M/20/25/HH: 3 Tuscan Avenue, Middleton on Sea. Conversion of detached garage and store with single storey link extension.
Pagham
P/21/25/HH: 2A West Front Road, Pagham. Single storey front extension.
Rustington
R/26/25/HH: 32 Chaucer Avenue, Rustington. Single storey rear extension, new side porch and hip to gable loft conversion, including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and front rooflights.
R/25/25/HH: 3 Frobisher Way. Rustington. Single-storey rear extension. Change of the windows design, removal of the front porch and solar panels added to the southern elevation.
Walberton
WA/13/25/HH: Fairhaven, Avisford Park Road, Walberton. Single storey rear extension and 2 No. new roof lights to existing dwelling.
