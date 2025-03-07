Arun district planning applications: February 28 to March 7

Bognor from above. Image: GoogleMaps

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 28 and March 7.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week's planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldingbourne

AL/21/25/A: Land off Meadow Way, Westgate. Installation of 1 No. non-illuminated totem sign. (Retrospective).

AL/17/25/HH: The Square Housem Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Construction of 1 No. outbuilding on the site of the former Malthouse, to form a garage and store.

AL/18/25/L: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Listed building consent for construction of 1 No. outbuilding on the site of the former Malthouse, to form a garage and store.

Angmering

A/33/25/T: Beech Glade, 4 Blue Cedars Close, Angmering. Fell 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1)

Arundel

AB/24/25/HH: 5 St Marys Gate Mews, London Road, Arundel. Readvertisement due to Amended description, certificate and location plan. Creation of drive with parking for 2 cars, alteration of a crossover. Changes of colour and style of fenestration. Removal of car port roof (this part is retrospective). (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/25/25/PL: Land off Highground Lane, Barnham. Extension to existing barn to provide storage for hay and a tractor. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/16/25/RES: Land at Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BE/150/22/OUT comprising of 3 No. units within Class B2 and/or B8 of the Use Classes Order (including ancillary office provision) with associated enabling works, parking, landscaping and sustainable drainage system with access off Newlands Road. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.BE/102/24/PL: Land at the rear of The Oaks and Garth Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Shripney riverbank improvement scheme (site A) for Garth Cottage and The Oaks, to reinforce part of the

garden boundary that is slipping into the ditch at the rear of each property. Replacement private garden footbridge at The Oaks and additional culvert work to improve the flow from the ditch. This application is in

CIL zone 3 and is zero rated.

BE/103/24/PL: Bersted Brooks Nature Reserve off Rowan Way, Bognor Regis. Creation of 2 No. 35m long section of watercourse connected to the north bank of the Aldingbourne Rife and the incorporation of culverts and handrails to form pedestrian crossings of the new watercourses, adjacent to the main river channel. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/19/25/S73: Arun Retail Park Unit F1, Shripney Road, Bersted. Variation of condition following the grant of BE/15/89 relating to condition 4 (opening hours to be extended).

Bognor Regis

BR/32/25/PL: Trevali Lodge, 31 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. External changes, amendments to fenestrations and re-building the garden wall. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated as other development), may affect the setting of listed buildings and may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Road, Bognor Conservation Area.

East Preston

EP/15/25/HH: 38 Roundstone Drive, East Preston. Part single, part two storey rear extension with raised deck and reposition front door.

Felpham

FP/24/25/HH: 13 Bereweeke Road, Felpham. Erection of an annexe for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

Littlehampton

LU/39/25/T: Sandfield House, Lyminster Road, Wick, Littlehampton. 1 No. Holm Oak (T2/58) crown reduction to leave a height of 8.5m and spread of 6m and 1 No. Holm Oak (T2/58.a) crown reduction to leave a height of 8.5m and spread of 6.5m.

Pagham

P/19/25/HH: 38 Lagoon Road, Pagham. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side and rear extensions.

P/23/25/PL: Yacht Club, 1 West Front Road, Pagham. Formation of access ramp and side porch to the eastern side elevation, formation of enclosure and bike store at the northern recess of the building, replacement fenestration and cladding to the southern beachfront elevation and bridge house and solar panel installation on existing roofs. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/25/25/S73: 39 Kings Drive, Pagham. Variation of condition following the grant of P/57/24/HH relating to condition 3 (changing the brickwork from white render to white painted bricks).

Rustington

R/37/25/HH: 46 Jervis Avenue, Rustington. Single-storey side extension on the south and north elevations, infill to front elevation. Removal of the chimney on the front elevation.

Walberton

WA/101/24/PL: Longacres, Eastergate Lane, Walberton. Erection of 1 No. self-build dwelling with associated parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.