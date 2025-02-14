The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 7 and February 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Arundel

AB/21/25/PL: Crown Yard Car Park, River Road, Arundel. Storage container in one bay of the Crown Yard car park to store the stalls and additional equipment for the monthly Arundel Farmers Market. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/35/25/HH: 226 Manor Way, Aldwick. Demolition of existing single detached garage and construction of new single storey side utility extension and new single side integral garage. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

Bersted

BE/10/25/S73: Walnut Tree Cottage, Shripney Lane, Bersted. Variation of condition 2 imposed under BE/89/22/PL relating to plans condition. This application affects the character and appearance of the Shripney Road Conservation Area.

Climping

CM/4/25/PL: Land to the West of Crookthorn Bryre, Climping. Erection of 1 No. two storey dwelling (self build) (resubmission following CM/15/24/PL). This application affects the setting of listed buildings, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/12/25/HH: Evergreen Cottage, 1 Ferring Street, Ferring. Demolition of existing summer house, demolition of shed and replacement with part glasshouse part shed on footprint of original shed. Alterations to bin storage area and screening of bin storage area and various landscaping works. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring Conservation Area and a listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/15/25/PL: Kivesborough, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Subdivision of existing curtilage and erection of 3 No. 3-bedroom dwellings (self build), retention of existing access and provision of landscaping (resubmission following FG/49/24/PL). This application affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 4.

Yapton

Y/7/25/L: Hobbs Farm House, Bilsham Road, Yapton. Listed building consent for the conversion of existing outbuilding to ancillary accommodation to main dwelling.

Angmering

A/20/25/T: Ocean Pearl, North Drive, Angmering. Re-pollard to previous pruning nodes to 3 No. Willow, 1 No. Ash and 1 No. Elder adjacent to drive, re-pollard to previous pruning nodes to 1 No. Lime, 1 No. Ash and 1 No. Norway Maple in rear garden, pruning to create a more compact canopy to 1 No. Apple, re-pollard to previous pruning nodes to 5 No. Ash and 1 No. Norway Maple in side garden and coppice to low stools to 3 No. Elder in side garden.

Arundel

AB/22/25/S73: 52 Torton Hill Road, Arundel. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AB/1/23/HH relating to plans.

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/27/25/HH: 5 Windmill Close, Aldwick. Two storey side/rear extension, new front porch, detached garage with dormer and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory and garage.

AW/36/25/T: 63 Westminster Drive, Aldwick. Reduce crown of 1 No. Beech by 4m to a final height of 8m and spread of 7m.

AW/37/25/T: 7 Hornbeam Close, Aldwick. Crown reduction of 2-3m back to previous pruning points and crown clean removing all dead wood to 4 No. Horse Chestnut trees (T1871,T1872,T1873 & T1874).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/5/25/A: The Co-operative Food, 1 Steeplechase Way, Fontwell. Installation of various signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/14/25/T: St Philip Howard School, Elm Grove South, Barnham. 1 No. English Oak (T1) crown lift north-west canopy to a height of 5m from ground level and crown lift northern canopy to 2m from ground level.

Bognor Regis

BR/15/25/PL: Land Opposite 54 High Street, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. new communications Kiosk with integrated defibrillator and illuminated advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/11/25/PL: Land outside 24 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/16/25/A: Land Opposite 54 High Street, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. illuminated advertising display within communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/12/25/A: Land outside 24 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. illuminated advertising display within communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator.

BR/13/25/PL: Land opposite 19 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/14/25/A: Land opposite 19 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. illuminated advertising display within communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator.

BR/19/25/T: 210 Hammonds Block 1 Admin, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Section fell 1 No. Ash tree (T1).

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/8/25/HH: 58 North Lane, East Preston. Demolition of existing garage. Single storey rear and side extensions. Existing flat roof replaced with pitched/flat roof.

Ferring

FG/16/25/A: Old School House, 27 Ferring Street, Ferring. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated sign. (Retrospective).

FG/19/25/T: 2 Calvados, Little Paddocks Way, Felpham. 2 No. Ash trees (T3 & T4) crown lift to 5m from ground level and crown reduction to leave radial spreads of 5m (back to previous points).

FP/176/24/PL: 1 Burley Road, Felpham. Readvertisement due to amended certificate. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and erection of 1 No. dwelling (self build). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/10/25/PL: 78 Wick Street, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to Amended description and amended plans. Demolition of existing rear extension from shop and construction of a two-storey rear extension to enlarge the floorspace of the existing shop premises, with additional office/storage space on 1st floor, alterations to existing fenestrations, and alteration of existing shopfront layout, allowing for disabled access. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/24/25/HH: 11 Madehurst Way, Littlehampton. Single storey rear extension.

LU/25/25/PL: Land Opposite 54 High Street, Littlehampton. Installation of 1 No. new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/26/25/A: Land Opposite 54 High Street, Littlehampton. Installation of 1 No. illuminated advertising display within communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/12/25/HH: 25 Harsfold Road, Rustington. Proposed erection of single storey side and single storey rear extension. Demolition of existing flat roof front dormer. Alterations to the existing first floor roof and porch. Alterations to the facade material.