Arun district planning applications: January 10 to January 17

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 3 and January 10.

Arundel

AB/1/25/L Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Listed building consent for repairs following exposure of defective structure.

60 Tarrant Street

Arundel

Aldingbourne

AL/143/24/RES Case Officer: Mr S Davis

Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AL/129/21/OUT for 95 No residential dwellings with

associated parking, landscaping, open space (including play areas), infrastructure and works. This

application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Land adjacent to Woodgate Nurseries

Lidsey Road

Aldingbourne

Bognor Regis

BR/237/24/PL Case Officer: Amber Willard

Erection of outbuilding for office use to rear of existing HMO. This application affects the setting of listed

buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

3-4 Albert Road

Bognor Regis

Ford

F/1/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Single storey rear extension. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

Lock Cottage

Station Road

Ford

Ferring

FG/152/24/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

New 3 bay carport. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring Conservation

Area).

The Old Flint House

Church Lane

Ferring

Littlehampton

LU/310/24/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Amendment to LU/59/24/PL to allow formation of overspill car park, rationalisation of existing car park and

formation of residents garden including fence panels. This application may affect the setting of a listed

building and in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Strawberry Field

Courtwick Lane

Littlehampton

Yapton

Y/1/25/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Change of use of existing outbuilding to short term let accommodation and amendments to fenestrations.

This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3.

Pippin Cottage North End Road

Yapton

Angmering

A/202/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Part retrospective application to regularise the proposals for a single storey building, in the garden curtilage,

for use as a work from home office, gym (with associated shower room and sauna), a workshop studio and

external swimming pool.

14 Hillside Crescent

Angmering

Aldwick

AW/301/24/S73 Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Variation of condition following the grant of AW/214/22/HH relating to condition 2 - approved plans.

8 St Richards Drive

Aldwick

AW/3/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

New boundary treatments and sliding gate to front of property.

46A Gossamer Lane

Aldwick

AW/5/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Crown thin by 20% leaving the final height and spread 10m x 7m to 1 No Purple Beech.

94 The Fairway

Aldwick

AW/6/25/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Reduce crown by 2m to leave final height and spread of 12m x 10m to 1 No Holm Oak (T1). Reduce crown

by 2m to leave final height and spread of 10m x 8m to 1 No English Oak (T2). Reduce crown by 3m to leave

final height and spread of 12m x 10m to 1 No English Oak (T3). Reduce crown by 2m to leave final height

and spread of 6m x 3m to 1 No Pittosporum (T4) and reduce crown by 2m to leave final height and spread of

7m x 6m to 1 No Bay Tree (T5).

217 Manor Way

Aldwick

AW/8/25/T Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Crown lift 29 No. trees on the Aldwick Bay Estate to 5.2m above the highway and 2.4m above the pathway.

The Aldwick Bay Estate

Aldwick

AW/10/25/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Fell remains of 1 No Sycamore tree.

Verge outside 47 West Drive

Aldwick

AW/11/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Lift crown of 1 No English Oak to 4m.

Verge outside 135 Manor Way

Aldwick

AW/13/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Fell 1 No Scots Pine tree.

Verge outside Tredorin

West Drive

Aldwick

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/2/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Detached garage.

142 Barnham Road

Eastergate

Bognor Regis

BR/1/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Installation of air source heat pump.

156 Aldwick Road

Bognor Regis

Climping

CM/2/25/CLE Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Lawful development certificate for use as a dwelling house with associated land as residential curtilage.

The Old Butcher's Flat Rigates

Climping Street

Climping

East Preston

EP/123/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Retrospective application for alterations to garage and utility roof; including raising front of roof by 700mm,

sloping backwards to existing roof height of 2800mm.

4 Normandy Lane

East Preston

Ferring

FG/3/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Erection of garden greenhouse.

1 Birch Place

Ferring Lane

Ferring

FG/6/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Reduction of radial spread on eastern side by 2m, from 7m to 5m, crown lift to 6m over roadway to 1 No

Holm Oak (T20).

Land at centre

Little Paddocks

Ferring

Felpham

FP/185/24/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak (T1) to leave a height of 14m and spread of 10m. Crown lift to 4m from ground

level (secondary branches only).

11A Outerwyke Avenue

Felpham

FP/2/25/HH Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Rear single storey extension. Roof extensions including hip to gable and extensions to existing rear dormer.

Demolish old porch and rebuild. New render finish to external walls.

66 Limmer Lane

Felpham

Littlehampton

LU/2/25/HH Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Single storey side and rear extension.

28 Courtwick Road

Littlehampton

Lyminster

LY/24/24/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

Various works to various trees.

Lyminster Court Lyminster Road

Lyminster

Middleton

M/1/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Demolition and rebuilding of garden building.

Little Thatch

93 Middleton Road

Middleton-on-Sea

Pagham

P/1/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Rear single storey extension.

110 Harbour View Road

Pagham

Rustington

R/224/24/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Demolition of existing building and erection of 4 No. commercial units with associated access, parking and

landscaping works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Unit 2 Brookside Avenue

Rustington

R/235/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Two storey rear and first floor side extensions, front porch canopy and alterations to fenestration.

14 Preston Avenue

Rustington

Walberton

WA/108/24/PL Case Officer: Amber Willard

Erection of a re-purposed building for use as Class E (g) (iii) floor space, access, parking, drainage and

landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Stoneybrook Farm

Eastergate Lane

Walberton