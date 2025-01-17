Arun district planning applications: January 10 to January 17
Arundel
AB/1/25/L Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Listed building consent for repairs following exposure of defective structure.
60 Tarrant Street
Arundel
Aldingbourne
AL/143/24/RES Case Officer: Mr S Davis
Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AL/129/21/OUT for 95 No residential dwellings with
associated parking, landscaping, open space (including play areas), infrastructure and works. This
application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
Land adjacent to Woodgate Nurseries
Lidsey Road
Aldingbourne
Bognor Regis
BR/237/24/PL Case Officer: Amber Willard
Erection of outbuilding for office use to rear of existing HMO. This application affects the setting of listed
buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
3-4 Albert Road
Bognor Regis
Ford
F/1/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Single storey rear extension. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.
Lock Cottage
Station Road
Ford
Ferring
FG/152/24/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
New 3 bay carport. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring Conservation
Area).
The Old Flint House
Church Lane
Ferring
Littlehampton
LU/310/24/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Amendment to LU/59/24/PL to allow formation of overspill car park, rationalisation of existing car park and
formation of residents garden including fence panels. This application may affect the setting of a listed
building and in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Strawberry Field
Courtwick Lane
Littlehampton
Yapton
Y/1/25/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Change of use of existing outbuilding to short term let accommodation and amendments to fenestrations.
This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3.
Pippin Cottage North End Road
Yapton
Angmering
A/202/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Part retrospective application to regularise the proposals for a single storey building, in the garden curtilage,
for use as a work from home office, gym (with associated shower room and sauna), a workshop studio and
external swimming pool.
14 Hillside Crescent
Angmering
Aldwick
AW/301/24/S73 Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Variation of condition following the grant of AW/214/22/HH relating to condition 2 - approved plans.
8 St Richards Drive
Aldwick
AW/3/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
New boundary treatments and sliding gate to front of property.
46A Gossamer Lane
Aldwick
AW/5/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Crown thin by 20% leaving the final height and spread 10m x 7m to 1 No Purple Beech.
94 The Fairway
Aldwick
AW/6/25/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Reduce crown by 2m to leave final height and spread of 12m x 10m to 1 No Holm Oak (T1). Reduce crown
by 2m to leave final height and spread of 10m x 8m to 1 No English Oak (T2). Reduce crown by 3m to leave
final height and spread of 12m x 10m to 1 No English Oak (T3). Reduce crown by 2m to leave final height
and spread of 6m x 3m to 1 No Pittosporum (T4) and reduce crown by 2m to leave final height and spread of
7m x 6m to 1 No Bay Tree (T5).
217 Manor Way
Aldwick
AW/8/25/T Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Crown lift 29 No. trees on the Aldwick Bay Estate to 5.2m above the highway and 2.4m above the pathway.
The Aldwick Bay Estate
Aldwick
AW/10/25/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Fell remains of 1 No Sycamore tree.
Verge outside 47 West Drive
Aldwick
AW/11/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Lift crown of 1 No English Oak to 4m.
Verge outside 135 Manor Way
Aldwick
AW/13/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Fell 1 No Scots Pine tree.
Verge outside Tredorin
West Drive
Aldwick
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/2/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Detached garage.
142 Barnham Road
Eastergate
Bognor Regis
BR/1/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Installation of air source heat pump.
156 Aldwick Road
Bognor Regis
Climping
CM/2/25/CLE Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Lawful development certificate for use as a dwelling house with associated land as residential curtilage.
The Old Butcher's Flat Rigates
Climping Street
Climping
East Preston
EP/123/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Retrospective application for alterations to garage and utility roof; including raising front of roof by 700mm,
sloping backwards to existing roof height of 2800mm.
4 Normandy Lane
East Preston
Ferring
FG/3/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Erection of garden greenhouse.
1 Birch Place
Ferring Lane
Ferring
FG/6/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Reduction of radial spread on eastern side by 2m, from 7m to 5m, crown lift to 6m over roadway to 1 No
Holm Oak (T20).
Land at centre
Little Paddocks
Ferring
Felpham
FP/185/24/T Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak (T1) to leave a height of 14m and spread of 10m. Crown lift to 4m from ground
level (secondary branches only).
11A Outerwyke Avenue
Felpham
FP/2/25/HH Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Rear single storey extension. Roof extensions including hip to gable and extensions to existing rear dormer.
Demolish old porch and rebuild. New render finish to external walls.
66 Limmer Lane
Felpham
Littlehampton
LU/2/25/HH Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Single storey side and rear extension.
28 Courtwick Road
Littlehampton
Lyminster
LY/24/24/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
Various works to various trees.
Lyminster Court Lyminster Road
Lyminster
Middleton
M/1/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Demolition and rebuilding of garden building.
Little Thatch
93 Middleton Road
Middleton-on-Sea
Pagham
P/1/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Rear single storey extension.
110 Harbour View Road
Pagham
Rustington
R/224/24/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Demolition of existing building and erection of 4 No. commercial units with associated access, parking and
landscaping works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Unit 2 Brookside Avenue
Rustington
R/235/24/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Two storey rear and first floor side extensions, front porch canopy and alterations to fenestration.
14 Preston Avenue
Rustington
Walberton
WA/108/24/PL Case Officer: Amber Willard
Erection of a re-purposed building for use as Class E (g) (iii) floor space, access, parking, drainage and
landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Stoneybrook Farm
Eastergate Lane
Walberton
