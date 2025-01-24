Arun district planning applications: January 17 to January 24

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 10 and January 17.

Aldingbourne

AL/140/24/T: 203 Baggarley Close, Aldingbourne. 1 No. Poplar (T1) reduce overhanging limb by 4m, to a finished length of 9m. 1 No. Ash (T2) lateral spread reduction to leave a finished crown spread of 5m.

AL/1/25/CLE: Petrol Filling Station, Nyton Road, Westergate. Lawful development certificate for the existing petrol filling station having unrestricted opening hours.

AL/2/25/T: 21 Belle Meade Close, Woodgate. Reduce 1 No. English Oak to leave an overall height of 7m and crown spread of 5-6m (previous pollard points).

AL/3/25/T: 21 Belle Meade Close, Aldingbourne. 1 No. Oak (T-3) re-pollard to a height of 12m and spread of 10m.

Aldwick

AW/15/25/L: Aldwick Dairy, Aldwick Road, Aldwick. Listed building consent for the reinstatement of rear courtyard doorway.

AW/1/25/HH: 27 Aldwick Avenue, Aldwick. Part single, part two storey side and rear extensions, conversion of garage to habitable use, hip to mansard roof extension with dormers, and alterations to fenestrations.

AW/7/25/HH: 13 Selsey Avenue, Aldwick. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension plus loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with side dormer projection.

AW/14/25/T: 4 A'Becket's Avenue, Aldwick. Reduce crown by 1-2m, no further than last pruning points leaving a final height of 10m and final spread of 10m to 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree.

AW/18/25/T: 4 The Byeway, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. (T1) English Oak.

AW/17/25/HH: 18 Marlborough Court, Aldwick. Installation of front porch canopy, raise existing garage flat roof to facilitate conversion to habitable use, conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of side rooflights and alterations to fenestration/openings and external materials.

AW/19/25/T: 4 The Spinney, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Field Maple (T3). Reduce lateral branches to 1 No. Oak (T1) on the northern aspect by 2-3m to leave a spread of 6m. Lateral branch reduction to 1 No. Field Maple (T2) on the northern aspect by 2m to leave a spread of 3m.

Angmering

A/2/25/PL: 110 Downs Way, East Preston. Demolition of existing detached garage and creation of 1 No. new semi-detached dwelling with associated landscaping and parking. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Arundel

AB/3/25/HH: 33 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Demolition of existing outhouse and proposal for a new garden room rear extension with patio and steps. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/6/25/PL: Sparks Yard, 18 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Conversion of existing single residential unit with associated commercial space to form 3 No. residential units together with associated works. This application affects the setting of listed building, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new flats.

AB/7/25/L: Sparks Yard, 18 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the conversion of existing single residential unit with associated commercial space to form 3 No. residential units together with associated works.

AB/10/25/L: 17A High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for internal alterations to entrance lobby and staircase trimmers and smaller replacement porch structure.

AB/11/25/HH: 1B Brewery Hill, Arundel. Fenestration changes to rear ground floor, garage / store converted to kitchen and squaring off redundant undercroft space between parking area and garage/ store to bring the corner inline with existing front door. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/3/25/S73: Land at Tars Farm, Church Lane, Barnham. Removal of conditions 13 - fencing to be set back 5m from rife and 18 - external lighting (duplicate of condition 27) following the approval of BN/39/20/PL.

Bognor Regis

BR/5/25/PL: St Julianas Convent, Marian Way, Bognor Regis. Change of use from convent (Sui Generis) to residential use (C3) for adults with learning difficulties and autism with minor amendments to external appearance. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character and appearance of the Upper Bognor Road and Mead Lane Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats.

BR/2/25/PL: 20 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. Proposed rear extensions to form 2 No. flats with associated works, including external alterations to the existing building. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

Climping

CM/34/24/L: Church Farm House East, Church Lane, Climping. Listed building consent to install Aga stove with flue, including opening chimney breast, removing current breeze blocks and raising the height of the lintel.

Ford

F/2/25/PL: Newhouse Farm Barns, The Mill Studio, Ford Lane, Ford. Change of use (conversion) of Studio 2 to residential accommodation to include its ancillary facilities including a new porch connecting to existing dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/2/25/HH: 36 West Drive, Ferring. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage. Erection of a new single storey rear extension with patio. Erection of new garage with extended roof forming a carport. Modifications / improvements to existing house including relocated front entrance door and alterations to some windows/doors and internal walls.

FG/7/25/HH: 6 Sea Lane Close, Ferring. Single storey extension to front of existing garage and amendments to fenestrations to form annex for visiting relatives (retrospective).

FG/11/25/HH: 6 St Aubins Road, Ferring. Single storey rear extension, widen rear dormer window & re-clad dormer in coloured composite cladding. New small dormer to north elevation.

Felpham

FP/3/25/HH: 7 Second Avenue, Felpham. Proposed timber shed and front garden fence.

FP/7/25/T: 91 Felpham Road, Felpham. Fell and remove 1 No. Corsican Pine tree.

Pagham

P/5/25/T: 20 Spinnaker View, Pagham. 1 No. Poplar (T1) reduction of branches on the southern aspect to leave a height of 18m and spread of 8m.

Rustington

R/239/24/PL: Condair Building, Artex Avenue, Rustington. Demolition of existing building (facing Brookside Avenue) and redevelopment of the rear of the site for office use, with ancillary storage facilities and landscaping falling within Class E. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is zero rated as other development.

R/5/25/HH: 35 Glenville Road, Rustington. Single storey front porch extension and conversion of garage to habitable use. Conversion of loft to habitable use, including the installation of front and rear flat roof dormers and pitched roof side windows. Alterations to fenestration/openings. Installation of white render and cladding to external walls. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and sunroom, and removal of 2 No. chimney stacks.

R/6/25/HH: Springfield House, 5B Springfield Close, Rustington. Proposed new side gate access with a new brick pier to property frontage.