Arun district planning applications: January 3 to January 10

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:44 GMT
Bognor Regis from above. (Image: Google Maps)Bognor Regis from above. (Image: Google Maps)
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 3 and January 10.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/230/24/A: Ayton House, 2 Shepherds View, Dappers Lane. Installation of 2 No. signs.

A/234/24/A: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane, Angmering. Installation of 1 No. illuminated 2 board sign.

Aldingbourne

AL/144/24/T: Land at Bayards, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Various works to various trees.

Aldwick

AW/306/24/T: 18 Faresmead, Aldwick. 1 No. Copper Beech (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and spread of 4m. 1 No. Copper Beech (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 15m and spread of 7m. 1 No. English Oak (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 11m and spread of 5m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/1/25/T: Land adjacent to Level Mare Lane and Ireland Close, Eastergate. Crown lifts to G1, G2 and G3 (mixed species including Cupressus, Field Maple and Hawthorn) to 3-4 metres from ground level. This is a dual parish application with Aldingbourne Parish Council.

Bognor Regis

BR/214/24/HH: 41 Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension, new front porch, removal of chimney, replace external cladding and associated works.

Felpham

FP/184/24/T: Old Rectory Gardens, Public Open Space, Felpham. 1 No. Lime (T1) northerly spread reduction to leave a finished minimum radial spread of 8m.

Pagham

P/133/24/T: 107 Harbour View Road, Pagham. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and spread of 4m.

Rustington

R/236/24/HH: 49 Conbar Avenue, Rustington. Single storey rear extension.

R/1/25/T: Knightscroft House Sea Lane, Rustington. Crown reduction to 1 No. Sycamore (T1) to leave a northerly radial spread of 3.5m, an easterly radial spread of 4m, a southerly radial spread of 3m, a westerly radial spread of 4m and a height of 14m.

Yapton

Y/78/24/S73: Bonhams Hoe Lane, Flansham. Variation of condition following the approval of Y/46/24/S73 (a variation of Y/77/22/PL) relating to the minor re-positioning of each dwelling, revised height and footprint for each dwelling (including the incorporation of rear extensions and indicative soft landscaping changes and revisions to parking provision.

