Arun district planning applications: January 30 to February 7

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 30 and February 7.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/12/25/T: 22 The Groves, Ecclesden Park, Angmering. Readvertisement due to Amended location. Removal of overhanging limb from 1 No. Lime.

The lastest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: Neil Cooper

Aldingbourne

AL/7/25/HH: Silver Trees, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Removal of roof window; new dormer window.

Aldwick

AW/9/25/T: Land between 18 & 19 The Fairway, Bay Walk, Aldwick. 2 No. Lombardy Poplars (T1 & T2) crown reductions to leave heights of 14-15m and radial spreads of 3m.

AW/34/25/T: 221 Manor Way, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Ginkgo, 1 No. Trachycarpus, 1 No. Cypress and 1 No. Eucalyptus (T1, T2, T3 & T4).

AW/33/25/T: 91 The Fairway, Aldwick. 1 No. Field Maple (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and spread of 5m.

Arundel

AB/19/25/PL: Hanger Down House, Priory Lane, Arundel. Construction of 1 No. self build detached dwelling and associated works. This application is a Departure fromthe Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/14/25/PL: 275 Goring Way, Ferring. Partial removal of rear extension of 275 Goring Way and erection of 1 No. self-build chalet bungalow in garden of 275 Goring Way with associated landscaping and parking. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable.

Felpham

FP/176/24/PL: 1 Burley Road, Felpham. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and erection of 1 No. dwelling (self build). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

FP/12/25/HH: 77 Outerwyke Road, Felpham. Proposed garden room.

FP/13/25/T: 48 Downview Road, Felpham. 1 No. Portuguese Laurel (T1) removal of deadwood and crown reduction to leave a height and spread of 4m. 1 No. Pittosporum (T2) crown reduction to a height and spread of 4m. 1 No. Field Maple (T5) crown reduction to leave a height of 3m and spread of 2m. 1 No. Evergreen Fur, 1 No. Cotoneaster and 1 No. Macrocarpa (T3, T4 and T6) dismantle to grown level.

Ford

F/15/24/RES: Land at Ford Airfield, Ford. Readvertisement due to Amended description increasing number of dwellings from 340 to 341 & resubmission of all plans including red line edge. Approval of reserved matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) following outline permission F/4/20/OUT for phase RM1 (North), for the erection of 341 No. residential dwellings plus associated roads, infrastructure, parking, landscaping and associated works. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a Listed Building and falls within CIL Zone 1 (Ford strategic site - zero rated).

Littlehampton

LU/140/24/PL: Dance Industry Building, Sparks Court, Clifton Road, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to Amended application form with Certificate B, substitute plans and documents. The upgrade of the existing telecommunication base station, comprising the removal of 2 No. existing antennas, located behind a glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) screen and replacement with 2 No. replacement antennas, 2 No. new antennas, 1 No. 300mm dish antenna, 1 No. 600mm antenna, all mounted on 2 No. support poles behind a new and extended GRP screen, rising to a height of 19.5m above surrounding ground level and ancillary works, to include 1 No. GPS module and remote radio units. Additional radio equipment to be housed in the existing equipment room within the building. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development, may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) conservation area and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

Middleton

M/16/25/T: 9 Ilex Way. Middleton-on-sea. 1 No. Silver Maple (T1) crown reduction to leave radial spreads of circa 3m on all aspects and a height of circa 8m. Crown lift to 5.5m over the carriageway and 3m from ground level on all other aspects.

Poling

PO/1/25/L: Peckhams, Poling Street, Poling. Listed building consent for repairs to roof structure and chimneys, fascia boards and brickwork dentils, replacement of rainwater goods, re-roofing works including the relaying of existing Horsham stone in 6 regular courses and roof insulation.

Rustington

R/15/25/HH: 41 Sea Avenue, Rustington. Retrospective application for the erection of garden structure.