Arun district planning applications: March 14 to March 21

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 7 and March 14.

Aldingbourne

AL/22/25/HH: 28 Church Road, Aldingbourne. Replacement single storey rear extension. New side facing dormer window and rooflight at first floor level. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area).

Ford

F/9/25/L: Atherington House, Ford Lane, Ford. Listed building consent for the replacement of modern aluminium double glazed sliding sash window with a traditionally detailed timber sliding sash window on first floor west elevation.

Littlehampton

LU/49/25/HH: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Retrospective erection of fence. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

LU/50/25/L: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Listed building consent for retrospective erection of fence.

Walberton

WA/17/25/PL: Land to the North of Lake Lane, Barnham. Demolition of stable block and erection of 7 No dwelling houses comprising 2 No three-bedroom detached bungalows & 5 No four-bedroom two storey detached houses together with associated car parking and landscaping (resubmission following WA/20/24/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, falls partly in both Barnham and Walberton parishes and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Angmering

A/35/25/HH: 7 Ambersham Crescent, East Preston. Single storey front/side extension and new crossover.

A/34/25/HH: 20 Dell Drive, Angmering. Drop kerb.

A/39/25/HH: Field House, The Thatchway, Angmering. Erection of two storey side extension.

A/41/25/HH: 66 Downs Way, East Preston. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

A/46/25/T: The Spotted Cow, High Street, Angmering. 1 No. Lime (T07) spread reduced to leave 4m to the southern canopy aspect and crown lift to 3m above ground level, 1 No. Sycamore (T08) removal of deadwood and spread reduced to leave 2.5 m to the southern canopy aspect and 1 No. Sycamore (T14) spread reduced to leave 2m to the northern canopy aspect.

Aldwick

AW/57/25/T: 7 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. 1 No. Common Lime (T79) re-pollard back to previous points leaving a height of 10m and a spread of 4m.

AW/59/25/T: Redstack, The Close, Aldwick. Fell 1 No Golden Macrocarpa (T1).

AW/60/25/T: Barrack Lane Public Open Space, Barrack Lane, Aldwick. 1 No. Lime (T1) repeat pollarding works, growth removal back to established knuckles to leave a height of 15m and radial spread of 3m.

AW/63/25/HH: 25 Downing Close, Aldwick. Removal of existing single garage and new rear/side single storey extension.

AW/66/25/T: Grassed Area In Garage Compound, Westminster Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Field Maple (T-1703) remove epicormic growth up to height of twin stem union, lateral spread reduction on north aspect to leave spread of 4m and crown lift to leave a height of 4m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/23/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Demolition of existing garage and utility room to allow for new single storey front extension, two storey side

extension and single storey rear extension.

61 Barnham Road

Eastergate

BN/30/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

3 No. Alders (T1,T2 & T3) crown to be lifted to 6m above ground level to reduce garden overhang.

Land to the north of 26 Skylark Way

Barnham

Bognor Regis

BR/249/24/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Change of use from dwelling house (Class C3) to a 7-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) (Sui

Generis). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable. as dwellings.

27 Argyle Road

Bognor Regis

BR/24/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Single storey front, side and rear extensions, conversion of garage to habitable use and installation of new

ramps, following the demolition of existing 2 No. outbuildings.

15 Roman Fields

Bognor Regis

BR/42/25/CLE Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of ground floor as offices, meeting rooms, craft making

area and carpentry area, scrap material (fabric and craft materials) and art making area; mezzanine floor

used for storage of equipment, large meeting room used for fabric workshops and other skill training. This

application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

The Bognor Makerspace

58-60 Longford Road

Bognor Regis

East Preston

EP/21/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

First floor extension to east elevation. External alterations to ground floor door and windows to north and

south elevations.

36 Roundstone Crescent

East Preston

Ferring

FG/32/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Erection of 1.8m high close boarded timber fencing along the eastern boundary.

1 Greenways Crescent

Ferring

Felpham

FP/25/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Part single, part two storey front, side and rear extensions, loft conversion including the installation of 1 No.

front and 1 No. rear dormers.

69 Crossbush Road

Felpham

FP/30/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Single storey rear extension.

68 Crossbush Road

Felpham

FP/35/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Proposed porch.

The Old Barn

42 Felpham Road

Felpham

FP/36/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Proposed double garage.

23 Middleton Road

Felpham

Middleton

M/26/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Proposed 2-storey front / side extensions and single storey rear extension to replace existing garage.

8 West Drive

Middleton-on-Sea

Walberton

WA/19/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Proposed single storey rear extension.

8 Orchard Way

Fontwell

Arundel