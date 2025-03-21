Arun district planning applications: March 14 to March 21
Aldingbourne
AL/22/25/HH: 28 Church Road, Aldingbourne. Replacement single storey rear extension. New side facing dormer window and rooflight at first floor level. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area).
Ford
F/9/25/L: Atherington House, Ford Lane, Ford. Listed building consent for the replacement of modern aluminium double glazed sliding sash window with a traditionally detailed timber sliding sash window on first floor west elevation.
Littlehampton
LU/49/25/HH: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Retrospective erection of fence. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.
LU/50/25/L: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Listed building consent for retrospective erection of fence.
Walberton
WA/17/25/PL: Land to the North of Lake Lane, Barnham. Demolition of stable block and erection of 7 No dwelling houses comprising 2 No three-bedroom detached bungalows & 5 No four-bedroom two storey detached houses together with associated car parking and landscaping (resubmission following WA/20/24/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, falls partly in both Barnham and Walberton parishes and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
Angmering
A/35/25/HH: 7 Ambersham Crescent, East Preston. Single storey front/side extension and new crossover.
A/34/25/HH: 20 Dell Drive, Angmering. Drop kerb.
A/39/25/HH: Field House, The Thatchway, Angmering. Erection of two storey side extension.
A/41/25/HH: 66 Downs Way, East Preston. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.
A/46/25/T: The Spotted Cow, High Street, Angmering. 1 No. Lime (T07) spread reduced to leave 4m to the southern canopy aspect and crown lift to 3m above ground level, 1 No. Sycamore (T08) removal of deadwood and spread reduced to leave 2.5 m to the southern canopy aspect and 1 No. Sycamore (T14) spread reduced to leave 2m to the northern canopy aspect.
Aldwick
AW/57/25/T: 7 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. 1 No. Common Lime (T79) re-pollard back to previous points leaving a height of 10m and a spread of 4m.
AW/59/25/T: Redstack, The Close, Aldwick. Fell 1 No Golden Macrocarpa (T1).
AW/60/25/T: Barrack Lane Public Open Space, Barrack Lane, Aldwick. 1 No. Lime (T1) repeat pollarding works, growth removal back to established knuckles to leave a height of 15m and radial spread of 3m.
AW/63/25/HH: 25 Downing Close, Aldwick. Removal of existing single garage and new rear/side single storey extension.
AW/66/25/T: Grassed Area In Garage Compound, Westminster Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Field Maple (T-1703) remove epicormic growth up to height of twin stem union, lateral spread reduction on north aspect to leave spread of 4m and crown lift to leave a height of 4m.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/23/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Demolition of existing garage and utility room to allow for new single storey front extension, two storey side
extension and single storey rear extension.
61 Barnham Road
Eastergate
BN/30/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley
3 No. Alders (T1,T2 & T3) crown to be lifted to 6m above ground level to reduce garden overhang.
Land to the north of 26 Skylark Way
Barnham
Bognor Regis
BR/249/24/PL Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Change of use from dwelling house (Class C3) to a 7-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) (Sui
Generis). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable. as dwellings.
27 Argyle Road
Bognor Regis
BR/24/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Single storey front, side and rear extensions, conversion of garage to habitable use and installation of new
ramps, following the demolition of existing 2 No. outbuildings.
15 Roman Fields
Bognor Regis
BR/42/25/CLE Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of ground floor as offices, meeting rooms, craft making
area and carpentry area, scrap material (fabric and craft materials) and art making area; mezzanine floor
used for storage of equipment, large meeting room used for fabric workshops and other skill training. This
application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
The Bognor Makerspace
58-60 Longford Road
Bognor Regis
East Preston
EP/21/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
First floor extension to east elevation. External alterations to ground floor door and windows to north and
south elevations.
36 Roundstone Crescent
East Preston
Ferring
FG/32/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Erection of 1.8m high close boarded timber fencing along the eastern boundary.
1 Greenways Crescent
Ferring
Felpham
FP/25/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Part single, part two storey front, side and rear extensions, loft conversion including the installation of 1 No.
front and 1 No. rear dormers.
69 Crossbush Road
Felpham
FP/30/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Single storey rear extension.
68 Crossbush Road
Felpham
FP/35/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Proposed porch.
The Old Barn
42 Felpham Road
Felpham
FP/36/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Proposed double garage.
23 Middleton Road
Felpham
Middleton
M/26/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Proposed 2-storey front / side extensions and single storey rear extension to replace existing garage.
8 West Drive
Middleton-on-Sea
Walberton
WA/19/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Proposed single storey rear extension.
8 Orchard Way
Fontwell
Arundel
