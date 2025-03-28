Arun district planning applications: March 21 to March 28
Arundel
AB/40/25/L Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Listed building consent for the removal of existing low timber fence and erection of new park rail fence.
Norfolk Centre (Maison Dieu North Side)
Mill Road
Arundel
AB/39/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Removal of existing low timber fence and erection of new park rail fence. This application affects the setting
of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL
Zones 2 and 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Norfolk Centre (Maison Dieu North Side)
Mill Road
Arundel
Aldingbourne
AL/143/24/RES Case Officer: Mr S Davis
Readvertisement due to Revised description & amended plans in response
to feedback including a reduction in the scheme from 95 to 93 dwellings.
Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AL/129/21/OUT for 93 No. residential dwellings with
associated parking, landscaping, open space (including play areas), infrastructure and works. This
application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
Land adjacent to Woodgate Nurseries
Lidsey Road
Aldingbourne
Rustington
R/43/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Replacement of 11 No. existing single glazed timber windows with UPVC double glazed windows in the
same style (fenestration) as the existing window frames. This application is adjacent to listed buildings, is
within the Rustington Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Saint Peter And Saint Pauls Church Hall
The Street
Rustington
Aldwick
AW/65/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Rear/side single storey extension. New front porch extension.
41 Leonora Drive
Aldwick
AW/67/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Erection of conservatory to rear elevation.
North Lodge
Aldwick Street
Aldwick
Bersted
BE/11/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Drop kerb to create new access from B2259 and close existing access to Braemar Way. Rebuild boundary
wall and install gates.
Ellerdine House
2 Braemar Way
Bersted
Bognor Regis
BR/41/25/PL Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd
Replacement of windows.
Flat 2
33 Highfield Road
Bognor Regis
BR/46/25/HH Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Single storey rear extension, new car port, side boundary wall, front gates and vehicular access, following the
demolition of existing integral garage and conservatory.
10 Nelson Road
Bognor Regis
East Preston
EP/25/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
A single-storey side extension to replace the existing utility room, a single-storey rear extension to replace
the existing conservatory, extend the existing garage at the rear. Remove one of the existing chimneys.
41 The Roystons
East Preston
Ford
F/7/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Erection of a wooden pair of gates.
1 Fordwater Gardens
Ford
Ferring
FG/38/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Single-storey flat roof rear extension to replace the existing sun room. New oak frame open porch to replace
the existing porch. Existing rear hip to new gable end.
62 Beehive Lane
Ferring
Felpham
FP/1/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Retrospective application for erection of a side boundary fence.
2 Leverton Avenue
Felpham
FP/34/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Detached garage with study loft, new gates and piers.
6 The Loop
Felpham
Middleton
M/22/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk
Demolition and erection of 1 No. dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new
dwelling.
86 Ancton Way
Middleton-on-Sea
M/28/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Single storey rear extension.
34 Shrubbs Drive
Middleton-on-Sea
M/30/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy
Proposed extension to existing rear dormer.
Sea Holly
4 South Walk
Middleton-on-Sea
Walberton
WA/109/24/OUT Case Officer: Hannah Kersley
Outline planning permission for 3 No. attached dwellings with associated gardens, access and parking. This
application is in CIL zone 3 (CIL liable as new dwellings) and is a dual parish application with Yapton Parish
Council.
Sussex Business Village
Lake Lane
Barnham
WA/22/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith
Demolition of existing garage, store and utility space. Single storey side and front extension with internal
alterations.
Downs House
Avisford Park Road
Walberton
