Arun district planning applications: March 21 to March 28

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 21 and March 28.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website

Arundel

AB/40/25/L Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Listed building consent for the removal of existing low timber fence and erection of new park rail fence.

Norfolk Centre (Maison Dieu North Side)

Mill Road

Arundel

AB/39/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Removal of existing low timber fence and erection of new park rail fence. This application affects the setting

of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL

Zones 2 and 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Norfolk Centre (Maison Dieu North Side)

Mill Road

Arundel

Aldingbourne

AL/143/24/RES Case Officer: Mr S Davis

Readvertisement due to Revised description & amended plans in response

to feedback including a reduction in the scheme from 95 to 93 dwellings.

Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AL/129/21/OUT for 93 No. residential dwellings with

associated parking, landscaping, open space (including play areas), infrastructure and works. This

application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Land adjacent to Woodgate Nurseries

Lidsey Road

Aldingbourne

Rustington

R/43/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Replacement of 11 No. existing single glazed timber windows with UPVC double glazed windows in the

same style (fenestration) as the existing window frames. This application is adjacent to listed buildings, is

within the Rustington Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Saint Peter And Saint Pauls Church Hall

The Street

Rustington

Aldwick

AW/65/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Rear/side single storey extension. New front porch extension.

41 Leonora Drive

Aldwick

AW/67/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Erection of conservatory to rear elevation.

North Lodge

Aldwick Street

Aldwick

Bersted

BE/11/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Drop kerb to create new access from B2259 and close existing access to Braemar Way. Rebuild boundary

wall and install gates.

Ellerdine House

2 Braemar Way

Bersted

Bognor Regis

BR/41/25/PL Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Replacement of windows.

Flat 2

33 Highfield Road

Bognor Regis

BR/46/25/HH Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Single storey rear extension, new car port, side boundary wall, front gates and vehicular access, following the

demolition of existing integral garage and conservatory.

10 Nelson Road

Bognor Regis

East Preston

EP/25/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

A single-storey side extension to replace the existing utility room, a single-storey rear extension to replace

the existing conservatory, extend the existing garage at the rear. Remove one of the existing chimneys.

41 The Roystons

East Preston

Ford

F/7/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Erection of a wooden pair of gates.

1 Fordwater Gardens

Ford

Ferring

FG/38/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Single-storey flat roof rear extension to replace the existing sun room. New oak frame open porch to replace

the existing porch. Existing rear hip to new gable end.

62 Beehive Lane

Ferring

Felpham

FP/1/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Retrospective application for erection of a side boundary fence.

2 Leverton Avenue

Felpham

FP/34/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Detached garage with study loft, new gates and piers.

6 The Loop

Felpham

Middleton

M/22/25/PL Case Officer: Harry Chalk

Demolition and erection of 1 No. dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new

dwelling.

86 Ancton Way

Middleton-on-Sea

M/28/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Single storey rear extension.

34 Shrubbs Drive

Middleton-on-Sea

M/30/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Proposed extension to existing rear dormer.

Sea Holly

4 South Walk

Middleton-on-Sea

Walberton

WA/109/24/OUT Case Officer: Hannah Kersley

Outline planning permission for 3 No. attached dwellings with associated gardens, access and parking. This

application is in CIL zone 3 (CIL liable as new dwellings) and is a dual parish application with Yapton Parish

Council.

Sussex Business Village

Lake Lane

Barnham

WA/22/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Demolition of existing garage, store and utility space. Single storey side and front extension with internal

alterations.

Downs House

Avisford Park Road

Walberton