Arun district planning applications: March 28 to April 4

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 28 and April 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/32/25/L: Gratwicke building, Ham Manor Golf Club, West Drive, Angmering. Listed building consent for proposed external works to replace sections of rotten shiplap cladding with identical boards to match the existing structure, minor repairs to corner posts that have experienced rot. Within porch area, rotted non-original plywood to be replaced with shiplap cladding identical to building, existing guttering and downpipes cleaned and re-hung. External walls repainted to current white and black

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: Kate Shemilt ks190441-3

colours. Internal works restoring original layout of the Gratwicke building - removal of the existing toilets, replaced with installation of two new toilets in current kitchen area, existing kitchen soil and water pipes repurposed for new toilet facilities, existing floor to be carpeted, remove and replace ceilings, upgrade electrical system to include new fuse board, replacement of all internal doors with traditional wooden panel doors, painted white.

Arundel

AB/33/25/PL: Co-Operative Supermarket, 15-17 Queen Street, Arundel. Single storey extension in yard with new timber plant compound and plant, loading dock and concrete ramp. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AB/38/25/HH: 12 Dalloway Road, Arundel. Enlargement of existing first floor side elevation dormer windows.

AB/42/25/HH: 50 Fitzalan Road, Arundel. Single storey front porch and rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of front and rear dormers.

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/62/25/T: 52 Aldwick Avenue, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Tulip to leave a height of 9.5m and a spread of 6.5m. Fell and replace 1 No. Bay.

AW/73/25/HH: 31 Rose Green Road, Aldwick. Removal of existing conservatory and detached garage and erection of single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/45/25/HH: 18 Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis. Drop kerb.

BR/47/25/PL: 10 Nelson Road, Bognor Regis. Demolition of existing garage and erection of 1 No. 2-bed chalet bungalow (self build), close up existing gateway and addition of new gateway. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

BR/53/25/HH: 5 Russell Terrace, Glencathara Road, Bognor Regis. Conversion of garage to habitable use and alterations to fenestration with front balcony.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/26/25/HH: 7 Brou Close, East Preston. Single-storey rear extension.

EP/30/25/HH: 14 West Ridings, East Preston. Front and rear extensions, new roofs to front dormer and porch.

Ferring

FG/39/25/HH: 158 Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Single storey front, side and rear extension, new front wall with gate and internal alterations.

FG/43/25/HH: 9 Sea Drive, Ferring. Ground and first floor front extensions, internal & external alterations including amendment to fenestrations and re-roofing. Erection of front wall and gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/44/25/HH: 1 Florida Gardens, Ferring. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey side extension.

Felpham

FP/39/25/HH: 21 Goodwood Avenue, Felpham. Single storey rear extension with steps, front canopy, conversion of loft to habitable use with rear dormer and alterations to fenestration. Single storey front roof extension to facilitate car port and widen driveway entrance with new electric gate and pedestrian access.

FP/44/25/HH: 11A Outerwyke Avenue, Felpham. Erection of a carport.

Kingston

K/7/25/HH: Driftwood, 32 Coastal Road, Kingston. Alterations to external materials including replacement of tile hanging with cladding, render to ground floor walls, cladding to porch, 2 No. roof lights and replacement windows. Loft conversion with dormers to the front and rear elevations. Erection of carport and store to side elevation.

Pagham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/35/25/HH: 7 Springfield, Pagham. Single storey front and rear extensions.

Rustington

R/53/25/L: Herne Farm House, 2 Park Drive, Rustington. Listed building consent for conversion of double garage (amendment to previously approved R/37/23/L regarding removal of internal office, removal of 1 No. window from the northern elevation, removal of 2 No. windows from the west elevation, 2 No. new windows on the south elevation and reinstatement of existing garage doors maintaining an existing single door access).

Walberton

WA/26/25/PL: Potwell Park, Potwell Copse, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Change of use of stable to tourist accommodation, the barn to 1 No. residential unit including an extension and the erection of 2 No. dwellings on former paddock with associated parking and landscaping. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Yapton

Y/21/25/CLE: 5 Hobbs Court, The Potting Barn, Bilsham Road, Yapton. Lawful development certificate to establish lawful commencement for Y/61/22/HH.

Y/24/25/HH: 3 Charles Square, Cinders Lane, Yapton. Second storey extension to east elevation.