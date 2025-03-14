Arun district planning applications: March 7 to March 14
Angmering
A/35/25/HH: 7 Ambersham Crescent, East Preston. Single storey front/side extension and new crossover.
A/34/25/HH: 20 Dell Drive, Angmering. Drop kerb.
Arundel
AB/34/25/CLE: Riverside House, 2 Fitzalan Road, Arundel. Lawful development certificate for the conversion of the garage into a gym / games room, an additional window in bedroom 5, dropped curb for access to boat stand and 2 attic windows (approved under AB/154/16/HH).
Aldingbourne
AL/14/25/HH: 4 Olivers Meadow, Westergate, Aldingbourne. Conversion of garage to habitable use and alterations to fenestration.
AL/20/25/A: Shop Around The Clock and Aldingbourne Post Office, Westergate Street, Westergate. Installation of various signage.
Aldwick
AW/54/25/HH: 4 A'becket's Avenue, Aldwick. Oak-framed car port.
Bersted
BE/17/25/HH: 3 Westfield, Bersted. Drop kerb.
BE/18/25/T: The Stables, Rookery Farm, North Bersted Street, North Bersted. 1 No. Sycamore crown reduction leaving a height of 18m and a spread of 5m.
Bognor Regis
BR/36/25/A: Bognor Regis Sports Ground, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 6 No. non-illuminated board signs.
BR/39/25/HH: 34 Crescenta Walk, Bognor Regis. Demolition of detached single garage. Rear and side single storey extension.
East Preston
EP/20/25/T: Midholme, Sea Lane Close, East Preston. 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T29) prune to leave height of 11m and spread of 10m. 4 No. Silver Birch (T25,T26,T27 & T28) prune to leave height of 10m and spread of 5m. 2 No. Lime (T22 & T23) pollard to leave a height of 6m. 1 No. Tree of Heaven (T15) prune to leave a height of 4m. 2 No. Silver Birch (T17 & T18) prune to leave height of 5m and spread of 3m. 6 No. Cherry (T13,T19,T20,T31,T32 &T33) prune to leave height of 4m and spread of 3m. 1 No. Silver Birch (T34) prune to leave height of 6m and spread of 3m. 3 No. Sycamores (T36,T37 & T38) prune to leave height of 8m and spread of 6m and 4 No. Plum (T40,T41,T42 & T44) prune to leave height of 5m and spread of 3m.
Ferring
FG/31/25/T: 49 Ferring Lane, Ferring. Fell 1 No Ash tree (T6) and treat stump with eco-plugs.
Kingston
K/5/25/HH: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane, Kingston. Proposed agricultural equipment store. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).
Littlehampton
LU/7/25/PL: Littlehampton Marina, Harbour Close, Ferry Road, Littlehampton. Change of use of existing boat park to caravan site with amendments to the layout of the existing caravan park including the reduction in the number of units from 51 to 30. Relocation of existing boat park. This application is in Strategic Site SD4 and is in CIL zone 1 (zero rated).
Pagham
P/26/25/HH: Windy Willows, 114 Pagham Road, Pagham. Alterations to roof form, installation of front decking and alterations to front elevation external fenestration.
Rustington
R/38/25/HH: 24 Westlands, Rustington. Single storey rear extension.
R/41/25/T: 8 Elm Farm Cottages, Old Manor Road, Rustington. 1 No. Norwegian Maple (T10) reduce overhang to leave a height of 17m and spread of 8.5m.1 No. Bay (T7) crown reduction to leave a height of 5.5m and spread of 3m.1 No. Apple (T1051) crown reduction to leave a height of 4.5m and spread of 5m and 1 No. Pear (T1052) crown reduction to leave a height of 4.5m and spread of 5m.
Walberton
WA/15/25/HH: Caseta, Copse Lane, Walberton. Demolition of existing rear lean-to, construction of new single storey rear extension and enlargement of side extension.
Yapton
Y/13/25/HH: 2 Lakers Cottages, North End Road, Yapton. Single storey side extension.
Y/17/25/A: Land west of Bilsham Road, Yapton. Installation of 1 No. hoarding sign. (Retrospective).
Y/16/25/L: Stakers Farm, North End Road, Yapton. Listed building consent for the conversion of and alterations to existing barns to create 3 No. dwellings. Erection of car barn, demolition of existing buildings and associated landscaping, and parking and erection of new garage/workshop for Stakers Farmhouse, and upgrading of access track.
Y/15/25/PL: Stakers Farm, North End Road, Yapton. Listed building consent for the conversion of and alterations to existing barns to create 3 No. dwellings. Erection of car barn, demolition of existing buildings and associated landscaping, and parking and erection of new garage/workshop for Stakers Farmhouse, and upgrading of access track. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road, Yapton Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.