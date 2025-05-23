Arun district planning applications: May 16 to May 23

Published 23rd May 2025

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 16 and May 23.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldwick

AW/104/25/HH: 22 Pembroke Way, Aldwick. Proposed first floor side extension.

The latest planning applications submitted to Arun District CouncilThe latest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council
AW/120/25/T: 24 South Avenue, Aldwick. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 13m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/60/25/T: Little Barton, Church Lane, Barnham. 1 No. Maple (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread of 7m.

Bognor Regis

BR/64/25/PL: 3 and 4 Queens Square, Bognor Regis. Change of use from 2 No. separate adjoining bed and breakfast accommodation units (each having owners accommodation, communal lounge and dining areas at ground floor and 7 No. B&B bedrooms at first and second floors) to 10 No. flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/69/25/HH: 85 Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. New dropped kerb at front.

Felpham

FP/67/25/HH: 61 Wroxham Way, Felpham. Demolish existing sun room and replace with a single storey rear extension.

Lyminster

LY/2/25/HH: 1 The Paddock, Lyminster. Replace existing sunroom. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Lyminster Conservation Area).

Pagham

P/52/25/HH: 31 Cardinals Drive, Pagham. Single storey rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion with 1 No. rear dormer, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Walberton

WA/30/25/HH: Fern Cottage, The Street, Walberton. Erection of office to rear of garden. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area).

WA/38/25/HH: Little Danes, Yapton Lane, Walberton. Demolition of existing swimming pool house and construction of new swimming pool house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

WA/37/25/HH: 12 Pound Road, Walberton. Single storey rear extension.

