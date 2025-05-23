Arun district planning applications: May 16 to May 23
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website
Aldwick
AW/104/25/HH: 22 Pembroke Way, Aldwick. Proposed first floor side extension.
AW/120/25/T: 24 South Avenue, Aldwick. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 13m.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/60/25/T: Little Barton, Church Lane, Barnham. 1 No. Maple (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread of 7m.
Bognor Regis
BR/64/25/PL: 3 and 4 Queens Square, Bognor Regis. Change of use from 2 No. separate adjoining bed and breakfast accommodation units (each having owners accommodation, communal lounge and dining areas at ground floor and 7 No. B&B bedrooms at first and second floors) to 10 No. flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
BR/69/25/HH: 85 Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. New dropped kerb at front.
Felpham
FP/67/25/HH: 61 Wroxham Way, Felpham. Demolish existing sun room and replace with a single storey rear extension.
Lyminster
LY/2/25/HH: 1 The Paddock, Lyminster. Replace existing sunroom. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Lyminster Conservation Area).
Pagham
P/52/25/HH: 31 Cardinals Drive, Pagham. Single storey rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion with 1 No. rear dormer, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.
Walberton
WA/30/25/HH: Fern Cottage, The Street, Walberton. Erection of office to rear of garden. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area).
WA/38/25/HH: Little Danes, Yapton Lane, Walberton. Demolition of existing swimming pool house and construction of new swimming pool house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.
WA/37/25/HH: 12 Pound Road, Walberton. Single storey rear extension.
