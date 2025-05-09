Arun district planning applications: May 2 to May 9

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between April 25 and May 2.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/53/25/PL: Land off Highground Lane, Barnham. Change of Use from Agriculture to Class F2 (local community use). This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area, affects a Public Right of Way, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/67/25/PL: 57 Queensway, Bognor Regis. Demolition of existing brick-built garages, removal of canopy structure, remediation of contaminated land and construction of 18 No. flats over 3 storeys with pitched roofs. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Littlehampton

LU/68/25/PL: 17 Flat 2 Western Road, Littlehampton. Removing existing windows and replacing with white Rehau PVCu windows. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

Yapton

Y/32/25/PL: Land West of Bilsham Road, Yapton. Erection of 170 No. residential dwellings (30% affordable), parking spaces, internal site roads, public open space, children's play space, pumping station, surface water drainage features, landscaping and associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Angmering

A/61/25/T: Angmering Medical Centre, Station Road, Angmering. 2 No. Laurel prune to leave crown spread of 4-5m and 2 No. Glossy Privet to leave crown spread of 1-2m.

A/68/25/S73: Land South of Downs Way, Angmering. Variation of conditions following the grant of A/14/23/RES relating to condition number 1 - approved plans and condition number 3 - landscaping.

Aldwick

AW/69/25/HH: Lawnswood, Dark Lane, Aldwick. Part retrospective application for alterations to outbuilding roof.

AW/101/25/HH: 8 Cherry Close, Aldwick. Re-submission of AW/299/24/HH - Demolition of the existing porch and detached garage. New rear/side flat roof extension, front porch extension. Conversion of the first floor roof space with new rear dormer.

Installation of 2 x side windows.

AW/103/25/HH: 9 Arun Way, Aldwick. Single storey rear extension with rear integral annexe and boat store, installation of first floor rear balcony and new boundary wall and gate, following demolition of existing rear conservatory and boat house.

AW/107/25/T: 45 The Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Yew (T1) remove annual growth to leave a height of 4.5m and a spread of 5m and crown lift to 50cm from ground level, 1 No. Ginkgo biloba (T2) crown to be thinned by 15% and reduction to leave a height of 9m, 1 No. Fastigiate Beech (T3) crown to be thinned by 15% and reduction to leave a height of 8.5m and 1 No. Leylandi hedge (G3) trim annual growth to leave a height of 2.5m and a width of 1.5m.

AW/111/25/T: 3 The Fairway, Aldwick. 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 18m and spread of 16m.

Bognor Regis

BR/63/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Single storey rear orangery extension.

19 Den Avenue

Bognor Regis

BR/71/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Retrospective planning for a garden annexe.

34 Ivy Crescent

Bognor Regis

BR/76/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

1 No. Oak (T3) fell to 2.5m above ground level.

The Maples

45 Victoria Drive

Bognor Regis

BR/78/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

1 No. mature Poplar (T1) crown reduction to a height of 19m and radial spreads of 6-7m.

Garage Compound

Kyoto Court

Bognor Regis

Climping

List Date: 9th May 2025

CM/15/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Replacement porch.

Wren Cottage

Horsemere Green Lane

Climping

East Preston

EP/23/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Part single, part two storey rear extension.

95 North Lane

East Preston

EP/42/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Single storey side and rear extension. Replacement front opening. Hip to gable loft conversion with pitched

roof rear dormer and rooflights. New cladding. Demolition of existing shed.

30 The Ridings

East Preston

EP/40/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Proposed front boundary wall.

Honeysuckle Cottage

14 Michel Grove

East Preston

EP/43/25/HH Case Officer: Rhiannon Lloyd

Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of single storey rear extension.

4 Veronica Close

East Preston

Ferring

FG/56/25/T Case Officer: Freya Clewley

2 No. Ash (T1 & T2) and 1 No. Prunus (T3) eastern aspect of crowns pruned (back to previous points) to

leave a height of 6m and branch length of 0.5m.

53 Ferring Lane

Ferring

Rustington

List Date: 9th May 2025

R/73/25/HH Case Officer: Hebe Smith

Single storey side and rear extension, new front porch canopy, front gable roof alteration, installation of front

and rear dormers, and rooflights.

1 Hudson Drive

Rustington

R/79/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Porch extension; construction of a pitched roof over the existing flat-roof garage with a proposed guest

bedroom above; vaulted ceiling over the existing lounge; external fenestration changes; addition of a

veranda/covered area to the rear (serving the kitchen, lounge, and master bedroom); internal alterations;

outbuilding; and associated works.

29 Pigeonhouse Lane

Rustington

Yapton

Y/25/25/HH Case Officer: Aishwarya Reddy

Erection of open, polycarbonate roofed veranda to rear elevation.

35 Nuthatch Gardens

Yapton