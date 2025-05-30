Arun district planning applications: May 23 to May 30

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 23 and May 30.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/83/25/HH: Rond Point, Ham Manor Way, Angmering. Single storey rear extension. External kitchen to north west. New office to south west.

A/84/25/PL: Mayflower Park, Angmering. Installation of 4 No. 6m solar lamp columns along the path through Mayflower Park, Angmering. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated).

A/89/25/PL: Caffyns Audi Worthing, Roundstone-by-pass, Angmering. Retention of 1.8m high Heras security fencing and planting of a mixed species landscape buffer. This application is in CIL zone 2 (zero rated).

Arundel

AB/65/25/HH: 79 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Proposed loft conversion, front and rear roof lights, replacement conservatory and replacement windows. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/64/25/PL: Land Adjacent 18 Queens Lane, Arundel. Demolition of existing garage and erection of mixed use building comprising wood workshop to ground floor with single, self-build dwelling above. This application is in CIL zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Aldwick

AW/115/25/HH: 5 Fitzwilliam Close, Aldwick. Single storey front, side and rear extensions.

AW/121/25/T: 3 The Drive,Aldwick. 3 No. Holm Oak (T1, T2 and T3) crown lift to 3.5m from ground level and crown to be thinned by 25% and 1 No. English Oak (T4) crown lift to 3.5m from ground level and shaping to leave a crown spread of 5.5m.

AW/125/25/T: Street Record, Silverstone Avenue, Aldwick. 2 No. Pinus radiata (T1 & T2) Fell due to subsidence.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/61/25/PL: Land to the West of Church Lane, Barnham. Change of use from agricultural land agricultural to create 4 No. permanent private gypsy plots with associated parking, landscaping and day room facilities. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area, may affect the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL zone 3 (CIL liable) and may affect a Public Right of Way.

Bersted

BE/56/25/PL: Waterford Accident Repair Centre Ltd, Rear of Bognor Garage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Retention of 2 No spray booths (smartshops). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/57/25/HH: 23 Westfield, Bersted. New dropped kerb.

Bognor Regis

BR/72/25/PL: 17 High Street, Bognor Regis. Conversion of vacant Class E building and erection of a first-floor extension to create 7 No. flats and a reduced Class E unit. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/87/25/PL: Hook House, 51 Hook Lane, Bognor Regis. Change of use from a 4 bedroom house to a 5 bedroom HMO student let. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/88/25/T: 10 Nelson Road, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Bay (T1) pollarding to leave a height of 5m and spread of 4m.

East Preston

EP/50/25/PL: The Conservative Club, 41 Sea Road, East Preston. Change of use of the existing Conservative Hall building (Use Class F2) to a funeral chapel with associated function room (Sui Generis), removal of front parapet, signage and infill roof, removal of external stores to north side, provision of a new ramp to front entrance, to include local community uses. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

EP/47/25/HH: 2 Willowhayne Avenue, East Preston. Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of new single storey rear extension with roof terrace and single storey rear orangery extension.

Ford

F/16/25/PL: Ford Airfield Industrial Estate Block C, Rollaston Park, Ford. Over roofing of 2 No. industrial units. This application is in CIL zone 2 (zero rated).

Ferring

FG/59/25/T: North Hangleton, 63 Langbury Lane, Ferring. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown to be thinned by 20% leaving a radial spread of 8m.

Littlehampton

LU/20/25/PL: Flat 5, St Catherines Court, Irvine Road, Littlehampton. Replace 2 ground floor windows.

Rustington

R/91/25/HH: 19 Chaucer Avenue, Rustington. Single-storey rear extension to replace existing extension, a single-storey side extension to create a new porch, and hip-to-gable conversion with a new rear dormer. New roof lights and roof lanterns. Pitch roof extended to front elevation.

Walberton

WA/21/25/PL: Land to the south of The Black Horse Pub, Binsted Farm, Binsted Lane, Walberton. Readvertisement due to Certificate D and substitute Technical Note & Visibility Splay Siting of 6 No. glamping pods with associated access, car parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) and may affect the setting of a listed building.