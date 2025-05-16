Arun district planning applications: May 9 to May 16

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 9 and May 16.

Angmering

A/76/25/HH: 10 Bramley Way, Angmering. Erection of single storey rear extension.

A/77/25/T: Beech Glade, 4 Blue Cedars Close, Angmering. 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) works to 4 branches: hanging limb back to stem and removal of tips of 3 higher branches, leaving a height of 20m and spread of 10m.

A/78/25/HH: West End Cottage, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Single storey side and rear extension, infill front veranda and widen existing detached garage.

A/81/25/T: Ayton House, 2 Shepherds View, Dappers Lane, Angmering. 1 No. Oak (T1) and 1 No. Ash (T2) reduce back northern canopy spread to leave a length of 7-7.5m.

Arundel

AB/61/25/DOC: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference AB/1/24/L relating to condition number 3 – details of relocation of existing kitchen stove.

AB/58/25/HH: 17 Priory Road, Arundel. Two storey rear extension, front porch extension, side infill extension, rear steps, loft conversion including installation of rear juliet balcony, and alterations to fenestration.

Aldingbourne

AL/40/25/HH: Jasmine Cottage, 4 Dukes Road, Fontwell. Proposed flat roof rear dormer to replace 3 No. hipped roof dormers.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/53/25/PL: Land off Highground Lane, Barnham. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Change of use from agriculture to recreation/leisure use for private use. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area, affects a Public Right of Way, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BN/50/25/T: The White House, Church Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. Yew (T1) crown lift on the east to 2m from ground level and pruning of 5 limbs on the north-east to leave a length of 4m.

Bognor Regis

BR/82/25/T: Spencer Terrace, 45 Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and spread of 3m.

Ferring

FG/57/25/PL: 20 Sea Lane, Ferring. Removal of a pitched and glazed sun room roof and erection of a flat roof with horizontal rooflights. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated).

Kingston

K/8/25/HH: The Salterns, 8 Coastal Road, Kingston. Demolition of existing garage and replacement with new extension, infill addition to front of property. Reconfiguration of fenestration to rear elevation. Replacement of existing cementitious hung tiles to facade, and installation of PV array at roof level.

Littlehampton

LU/79/25/L: 36 Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Listed building consent for refurbishment including new staircase.

LU/81/25/PL: Hi Tek Power, 10 Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton. Retention of and elevational alterations to existing canopy, with erection of 2 No. extensions affixed to the existing canopy at east elevation of service yard to main building. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/39/25/HH: 5 Sea Way, Elmer, Middleton-on-Sea. Two-storey front, side and rear extensions, reconfiguration of internal layout, first-floor terrace with external stair, external alterations and associated works.

Pagham

P/43/25/PL: Land to the west of Inglenook Hotel, 255 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Demolition of existing storage buildings and the erection of 6 No dwellings and associated works. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

P/6/25/PL: Lagnersh House Holiday Site, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Siting of 18 seasonal shepherds huts within the approved recreational campsite together with associated groundworks and landscaping. This application affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/70/25/PL: 154 The Street, Rustington. Alterations to front elevation with installation of recessed shopfronts, replacement windows and replacement doors to side and rear elevations. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

R/76/25/T: 59 Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. 1 No. English Oak (T1) reduction to leave a height of 7m and a spread of 7m and 1 No. Portuguese Laurel (T2) reduction to leave a height of 5m and a spread of 5m.

R/80/25/HH: 1 Acre Close, Rustington. Erection of single storey rear extension.