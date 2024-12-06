Arun district planning applications: November 29 to December 5

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between November 29 and December 5.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldwick

AW/286/24/HH: Tabor House, 27 The Drive, Aldwick. Single storey front extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

Angmering

A/212/24/HH: 2 Hillside Crescent, Angmering. Proposed erection of a detached building to be used ancillary to the main dwelling.

A/218/24/HH: Fairbourne, 5 Dell Drive, Angmering. Roof extension and partial loft conversion.

Arundel

AB/97/24/L: 17 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for replacement of existing side and rear roof with new Welsh slates to match existing.

AB/96/24/HH: 17 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Replacement of existing side and rear roof with new Welsh slates to match existing. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Bersted

BE/110/24/HH: 20 Winston Crescent, Bersted. Conversion of garage to habitable use, replace front cladding and alterations to fenestration.

Bognor Regis

BR/236/24/PL: Bognor Regis Football Club, Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis. Creation of a Synthetic Turf Stadia Pitch including upgraded fencing, floodlighting and ancillary equipment to replace a natural grass stadia pitch. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/232/24/HH: 11 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis. Proposed loft conversion. Adjustments to the fenestration.

Climping

CM/46/24/PL: Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road, Ford. Change of use of the existing land to storage (B8). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/167/24/T: 9 Innerwyke Close, Felpham. Readvertisement due to AMENDED DESCRIPTION. Reduce to previous pollard points to remove 3.5 m to 5m to 2 No Lime trees.

FP/173/24/HH: 23 Roundle Avenue, Felpham. Dormer to front roof slope. Boarding to existing north east facing gable end.

FP/174/24/HH: 20 Whitelands, Felpham. Single storey rear extension.

Kingston

K/32/24/PL: Rest Harrow, Middle Way, East Preston. Demolition and erection of 1 No dwelling (self build) and detached garage. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

K/33/24/HH: Bramble Down, Middle Way, East Preston. Proposed carport.

Littlehampton

LU/292/24/HH: 1 Grove Crescent, Littlehampton. Loft conversion including hip to gable extension, rooflights and flat roofed rear facing dormer.

Lyminster

LY/23/24/HH: Arunbrook House, The Causeway, Arundel. New cladding.

Middleton

M/103/24/HH: 2 Shrubbs Drive, Middleton-on-Sea. Single storey side/rear extension and alterations to fenestration, following demolition of existing garage.

M/104/24/HH: 53 Lane End Road, Middleton-on-sea. New porch, single storey rear extension and loft conversion with gable extenstions and dormers.

Pagham

P/114/24/RES: Land west of Pagham Road, Pagham. Reserved matters application (pursuant to outline permission P/178/21/OUT (APP/C3810/W/22/3302023)) for matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale concerning the construction of 95 new homes along with new pedestrian and cycle links, open space, landscaping, habitat creation, drainage features and associated groundworks and infrastructure. This development is in CIL zone 5 (CIL liable as new dwellings) and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

P/115/24/HH: 17 Barons Mead, Pagham. Rear single storey extension and detached annexe.

P/117/24/HH: 113 West Front Road, Pagham. Raising of the roof and roof redesign with side gable and side dormer. First floor rear balcony.

Rustington

R/168/24/PL: Climping Court, Flat 12, Rackham Road, Rustington. Install patio doors to enclose the current open balcony area.

R/223/24/PL: Rustington Manor Hotel And Restaurant, 12 Broadmark Lane, Rustington. Demolition of existing pair of garages and erection of a three-bay car port with 1 No. studio flat (use class C3)

above. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as apartments.