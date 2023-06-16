Plans to expand a public space protection order (PSPO) aimed at the control of dogs in the Arun district are to be put out to public consultation.

The PSPO – which covers areas such as cleaning up after dogs, keeping them on the lead and keeping them out of areas where they are not allowed – came into effect in 2017 and was renewed in 2020.

During a meeting of Arun District Council’s environment committee on Thursday (June 15), members agreed that a consultation should be held on plans to extend the PSPO to November, 2026.

The consultation will also include proposals to add Place St Maur, the Hotham Park discovery garden, and the West Beach board walk, all in Bognor Regis, to the areas in which dogs must be kept on the lead.

A report to the committee said of Place St Maur: “This site was refurbished last year and is now a busy open space with water fountains which are popular for children’s play.

“The area also hosts events. Whilst it is not a formal play area in the traditional sense, it is proposed that a dogs on leads requirement is formalised here all year round for the protection of users.

“If necessary, this could mirror the seasonal dogs on leads requirement which runs along the nearby promenade.”

