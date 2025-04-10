Arun employee and veterans project recognised with awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arun District Council’s safeguarding officer has been recognised with a top award for her work to raise the profile of the issues faced by veterans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathryn French was named Overall Armed Forces Champion for the South-East of England Region at the Armed Forces Networks Conference held in Brighton.

It was a great day for Arun as the first award went to Ian Neville, who runs the Littlehampton Breakfast Club and the Arun Veterans LiVeS Project. He was recognised for his outstanding support and outreach to local veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attended by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman, the awards were presented in recognition of outstanding service by a number of personnel, charities and organisations, including Armed Forces’;

Cathryn French and Cllr Mark Turner

Champions, from across the South East Region of England.

Cathryn’s award was collected by Councillor Mark Turner MBE, Arun District Armed Forces Champion, who said afterwards: “Cathryn French has been an outstanding advocate, friend and compassionate supporter of the whole veterans’ community. She has raised the profile of veterans’ issues through selfless diligence and determination whilst promoting and developing the role of our Armed Forces Champions. I am honoured and delighted to have accepted this thoroughly deserved and prestigious award on her behalf.”

Cllr Turner met Cathryn to hand over her well-deserved award.

Cathryn said: “I am delighted to accept this award. The council has a team of Armed Forces Champions across our services, and we are so proud to support the Armed Forces Community. I couldn’t do this work without the wonderful partners that we work with across Arun, such as the Veteran Hub. It is an honour to support serving personnel and veterans who have given so much for our country.”