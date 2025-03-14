Arun Land Charges team wins national award for best customer service

The hard work of the Local Land Charges team at Arun District Council has again been recognised in the Land Data 2025 Excellence Awards which took place on 12 March 2025.

The team has won the Customer Satisfaction Award for Local Authority Searches at the 2025 Land Data Local Land Charges Awards for Excellence, having been shortlisted with six other district councils.

This is the ninth year in a row the council was shortlisted for this award having previously won it six times and been Highly Commended twice, this most recent achievement bringing the total up to 15 awards (in various categories) since 2016.

For this category, there are three separate awards – one for district councils, one for metropolitan councils, and one for London boroughs.

Land Data asks solicitors, licensed conveyancers and personal search companies to nominate and provide feedback on the Local Authority Charges (LLC) teams that they believe are committed to delivering a consistently high level of customer service.

Voters are asked to consider quality, efficiency, reliability and value for money. Search accuracy and overdue searches are also considered.

The national awards recognise the work and achievements of Local Land Charges departments in England and Wales. This years’ award winners were drawn from a shortlist of 84 local authority teams and individuals, from 69 local authorities.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “I was delighted to hear that the fantastic Local Land Charges team had been recognised yet again for their hard work. The team prides itself on being fast and effective, ensuring that customers get the very best service, so this accolade is very well deserved.”

Dan Carman, manager for the team, said: “We as a team pride ourselves on our commitment to excellent customer service. Whether that is a fast turnaround time for searches or going the extra mile to assist conveyancers, we do all we can to play a positive role in what is one of the most stressful transactions anyone can go through – the sale and purchase of land and property. We are committed to streamlining our processes to provide the best possible service and it is a great achievement to be shortlisted, let alone bring home an award.”

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.arun.gov.uk/local-land-charges