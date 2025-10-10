Arun parking charges to increase but two hours free discs to remain

Arun district councillors have agreed to parking charge increases across the district.

The increase of five per cent will apply to all the council owned car, coach and lorry parking, coming into effect from April 1, 2026, and is estimated to bring in an extra £95,913 in income for the council.

The increase was decided at a meeting of the council’s economy committee on Thursday, October 9, where members also agreed to continue the two hour free parking disc scheme in Bognor Regis and Littlehamtpon.

This changed original recommendations by officers, who recommended scrapping the free parking scheme altogether, due to the cost incurred on the council in lost parking revenue.

A committee report on the charges showed that including disc sales, the scheme could lose the council an estimated £879,736 over the 2025 calendar year.

Members amended the report to remove this recommendation and to state there would be ‘no increase to retail price of physical or virtual discs for the remainder of Arun District Council’s existence’.

Members also agreed the council would look into extending the free parking time to three hours instead of two after ‘appropriate consultation’, though officers warned this could increase costs incurred on the council by around £100,000.

If approved, the removal of free parking would have been replaced with an annual £60,000 budget for events ‘designed to increase footfall’ in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, but this was also scrapped.